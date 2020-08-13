The Decatur and Morgan County school systems reopened Wednesday for in-person instruction, and officials said the year was off to a good start despite procedures altered for the coronavirus pandemic, including mask requirements and approximately 30% of students staying home for remote learning.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said administrators are working through issues with digital device distribution, but that there were no issues with in-person school, and students were wearing their masks.
“I saw a lot of children and teachers happy to be back in school," he said.
Just over 8,700 students were registered by the first day of school, Satterfield said, which is slightly more than were registered at this time last year.
“Students are still enrolling and withdrawing and transferring,” Satterfield said, adding that with multiple learning options, it will likely be next week before he knows the specific number of students attending in-person and virtual school. Last month, the district estimated that about 70%, or just over 6,000, of the district’s students would participate in traditional instruction.
The roughly 2,500 students participating in virtual learning also started school Wednesday, but Superintendent Michael Douglas said the first week will serve as more of an orientation period for students as they gather their devices and become comfortable with the technology.
Schools are working with families to distribute iPads to virtual students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade, as well as Chromebooks to students in third grade and older who are new to the district.
Douglas emailed parents Tuesday afternoon apologizing for the unsuccessful device pickup that took place earlier that day. The pickup was only intended for parents of kindergarten, first grade and second grade students, but a miscommunication resulted in parents with children of all ages arriving to retrieve devices. This led to a traffic jam on Modaus Road Southwest stretching from Austin Middle to Austin High, and parents were informed shortly after noon that devices were no longer being distributed.
Douglas said in the email students will not be penalized if they don’t yet have access to a device to begin virtual learning. Students who can access personal devices are encouraged to use them until they receive their school-issued device.
At a school board meeting Tuesday, Douglas said that students who start the year virtually will not be able to attend in-person instruction until the end of the first nine-week grading period. However, students who started the school year in-person Wednesday morning can switch to virtual at any time. Once a student moves to virtual learning, they have to wait until a “natural break” in the school year, like midterms, before they can return to traditional school.
Satterfield said the buses were about 40% occupied Wednesday morning, although that number may fluctuate. Administrators at both Hartselle City Schools and Limestone County Schools said that many students who typically ride the bus get dropped off by their parents on the first day of school, so the buses may become busier as the year progresses.
Parent Mallory Pirkle, who has a second grader at Benjamin Davis and a pre-kindergartner at Woodmeade, said buses had precautions in place.
“My second grader rode the bus," Pirkle said. "They had an extra adult on the bus assessing the kids before they were allowed to stay on the bus. My daughter said that they could only sit one person on a row and had to skip a row between each other.
"They had to wear their masks while on the bus as well, but she was able to still talk to her friend. She was excited about that.”
In addition to the Austin High band members who are currently quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure at a rehearsal, Satterfield said the system has one student awaiting test results and two staff members in quarantine after possible exposure.
Morgan County Schools
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said the first morning of school went smoothly.
“Everybody wore masks and had temps checked, per our plan, and were all happy to be back and getting into a new routine,” Screws said.
As of Wednesday, the system had 7,479 students enrolled. Of these, 5,329, or 71%, are participating in traditional learning and 2,150, or 29%, will participate in complete virtual or remote learning. These numbers are comparable to those of Decatur City Schools.
Limestone County Schools started Friday, and Hartselle City Schools had a staggered start on Monday and Tuesday. Lawrence County Schools started Wednesday. Athens City Schools begin Monday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health issues updated COVID-19 risk assessment levels each week on Friday, and many local school systems have indicated that they will rely on ADPH risk levels and guidance to make decisions regarding school closures.
On Aug. 7, Morgan and Limestone counties moved from orange, or “high risk,” to yellow, or “moderate risk.” Lawrence County moved from red, or “very high risk,” to orange. The lowest option is green, for “low risk,” but as of Aug. 7, no counties were coded green. Douglas said if Morgan County were to be designated “very high risk” by the ADPH, most students would transition to virtual school.
