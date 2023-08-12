Alabama's teacher shortage continues to affect local school districts. The Decatur City and Morgan County school systems started their school years short staffed, mainly in special education teaching positions, but DCS is continuing to hire and Morgan schools reached full staffing Friday.
Decatur City Schools officials said they started the school year Aug. 3 short 10 to 15 teachers. Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said they were three teachers short on the first day of school Tuesday.
Yvette Evans, DCS deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said they had around 730 or 735 teachers on the first day of school and they need around 745. She said they are still missing a few classroom teachers.
“We have a couple social science teachers, there’s a pre-K teacher at one school, we need a second grade teacher at another school,” Evans said. “But we’ve pretty much closed the gap; we just have a few (vacancies) that are left of classroom teachers.”
Evans said they are more short-staffed this year than at the beginning of last school year.
“Last year we did make it and we were fully staffed when school started last year, in terms of classroom teachers.”
DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said the main area of shortage is special education teachers and aides.
“Probably the worst it’s ever been; we just don’t have applicants,” he said. “We’re having to hire people that are certified teachers but haven’t been certified in special ed to take special education teacher roles just because we don’t have any applicants.”
A survey by the Alabama State Department of Education last year found that a month after the school year started, 1,500 teacher positions remained unfilled statewide. The shortage was most severe in special education positions, but school districts also were scrambling in 2022 for pre-K, elementary, middle school and high school educators.
Douglas said one reason for the shortage of special education teacher applicants is it's a difficult teaching position.
“Special education teachers are some of the most valuable, but it’s also a very hard job because you’re dealing with our most severely impacted population,” he said. “But it also goes hand-in-hand with the teacher shortage. … Now more than ever, the number of applicants just isn’t there, but it is showing up worse than anything else in special ed.”
The state's education budget for fiscal 2024, which begins Oct. 1, includes a $1,000 stipend for special education teachers.
Douglas said, in efforts to be fully staffed, Decatur school officials recruited early and tried to continue that throughout the summer.
“We hired early, we started in January hiring early applicants; the problem was the pool just dried up,” he said. “So, when kids go to college and they don’t major in education and they don’t major in special ed, if the state’s got 400 openings and there’s only 100 graduates, you’re going to have a shortage.”
Douglas said his district is just like any other in the state and there are not enough applicants to go around.
“We had multiple job fairs; we hosted two in-house. We went to all the local universities in-state as well as out-of-state trying to recruit people to come to Decatur and be teachers,” he said. “We feel we did as good as we could have and we feel like it would have been worse if we hadn’t put forth all those efforts, but once again, you can’t hire people who aren’t there.”
Douglas said they will continue to try to hire teachers throughout the school year.
“Anybody that graduates, obviously we’ll reach out to them,” he said. "But also, we’ve reached out to those that have degrees outside of education. If you’ve got a college degree, we can put you on an emergency certificate and we can try to give you the training that you need to become a teacher.
“So, we’re continually every day exploring every option to try and get teachers in the classroom.”
Douglas said he believes his district will be able to add teachers.
“You like to start the school year with a full staff, and we’re just not fully staffed right now,” he said. “So, every day we’re not fully staffed we’re going to be working to get ourselves fully staffed.”
DCS hired four additional teachers at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting — five days after the Aug. 3 start to the school year.
Turrentine said her district has between 800 and 900 teachers when fully staffed. Turrentine said the three vacant teaching positions were filled at Thursday’s BOE meeting, two days after classes began, making her district fully staffed.
“We maintained our faculty and staff; we didn’t have a big overturn,” she said. "We only hired about 40 new people during the summer; last year we had 62.”
Turrentine said her district typically is fully staffed or close to fully staffed at the start of each school year. She said the few teachers still needed were for physical education and special education.
“I just think there’s not as many people in the (field),” she said. “There’s a bigger need for special ed teachers, yet there are not that many out there. I think that’s why (legislation was passed) giving them a $1,000 supplement this year. I think there’s a shortage for that across the state.”
Turrentine said they did many things throughout the summer to hire teachers for this school year.
“We put it all on Teach in Alabama and we posted on our Facebook page,” she said. “We did all kinds of job fairs and things like that.”
Turrentine said they also reached out to educational universities across the state, including Athens State University, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, University of North Alabama and the University of Alabama.
“I think our administrators do a good job of recruiting,” she said. "Even being creative as far as calling Athens (State University) if they’re missing something. I think our job fairs also help us.”
