The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
Resignations
Austin Middle: Miranda Justice, English Language Arts teacher, Feb. 18.
Oak Park Elementary: Rachael White, third grade teacher, Feb. 17.
Employment
Austin Middle: Antonio Jones, math teacher, pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval.
Decatur City: Bonnie B. Lamp, instructional coach, Feb. 9.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Katherine Ashton Smith, K-5 teacher, Feb. 9.
Oak Park Elementary: Charis M. Garcia, pre-K-5 teacher, pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval.
Transfers
Frances Nungester Elementary: Jamie Hawkins, fifth grade teacher, transferring from Frances Nungester Elementary to math coach at Frances Nungester Elementary, Feb. 9.
Special Services: Adriana Andrade Perez, ELL curriculum specialist, transferring to Teacher-In-Residence at West Decatur Elementary.
Short-term contracts
Austin High: Susan Haddock, before/after school tutor; Allie Crook, before/after school tutor; Dawn Wimberly, before/after school tutor; Bruce Pears, before/after school tutor.
Austin Middle: Jennifer Pinkerton, after school tutor (resigned).
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Laurie Fox, long term substitute.
Decatur City: Denise Wellman, reading interventionist.
Decatur High: Steve Pendley, tennis; Vandana Rameshbabu, before/after school tutor.
Eastwood Elementary: JoAnn Matthews, long term substitute.
Special Services: Madalyn McBride, homebound teacher.
— Wes Tomlinson
