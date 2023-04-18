Decatur City Schools leaders are exploring ways to enhance their security, including contracting with an outside agency, as they prepare to hire a security manager who would handle crisis situations, look for ways to improve security at district buildings and reduce the burden on educators.
The board and central office staff continue to develop a job description for the security manager position approved last week, but other duties would include overseeing alarm systems and working with school resource officers. The district has 22 facilities that require security management.
“Nothing is 100%, and nothing we do is going to be a magic formula for school safety,” Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said. “There’s not a one-size-fits-all with this. The security manager will be just another resource in our toolbox to help protect our students and staff.”
Satterfield said the conversation around hiring a security manager picked up after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead last May. The gunman entered the building through an unlocked side door.
“I don’t want schools to be thought of as having to be hardened, but in a sense, they are,” Satterfield said. “We can’t have a softer exterior shell, but you also want it to be inviting, pleasing and not a frightening environment."
Satterfield, who oversees school operations and safety, serves on the governor’s school safety task force and the attorney general’s safe school team. He has presented to legislative committees regarding safety reviews and is a certified ALICE trainer. ALICE is a civilian active shooter response training program.
Candidates for the security manager position should have a law enforcement background and/or school safety experience. In addition to creating a culture of safety, one goal of this position is to relieve school administrators of additional responsibilities, like building management, to give them more time to focus on instruction.
For example, mobiles that hung from the ceiling at Austinville Elementary triggered motion alarm sensors when the air conditioner cut on during spring break.
"We were getting, every morning, at 5 o’clock when the air turned on, the alarms going off," Satterfield said. "The principal’s getting woken up in the night or woken up in the morning to respond to alarm calls."
Through his role overseeing school safety, Satterfield has seen demonstrations of new weapons detection systems. This technology differs from traditional metal detectors.
“In those, you’re not having to take keys or cellphone out of your pocket,” Satterfield said. “The traditional metal detector, for it to really be effective, you’ve almost got to have an (airport-style) TSA line. That’s difficult, even at the smallest school environment.”
Systems like Opengate, ZeroEyes and Evolv, the company Huntsville City Schools has contracted with for $2.86 million, are designed to detect guns with technologies that are less intrusive than standard metal detectors.
“I think the new technology, with what we’re doing with the perimeters of the buildings and things like that, it’s probably going to be a next step for us,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield has worked to secure school perimeters and control the flow of foot traffic coming into buildings. Entry points require someone who is outside the school to buzz into the front office before being released into the building.
If the district decides to implement new safety technology in schools, the staff that works this technology would assist the security manager. These outside employees would not replace school resource officers.
“We are looking to bring on an outside agency that will report to and assist the security manager,” said Michele Gray King, president of the Decatur City Board of Education. “We are still in the planning phases and some things are not ironed completely out, but this board is committed to doing whatever we need to do to protect our students and staff or everyone in Decatur City Schools.”
Superintendent Michael Douglas does not want to add these duties to the already long list of tasks assigned to principals and administrators.
“I’m going to have to contract with outside entities to staff it,” Douglas said. “I can’t have my principals and assistant principals doing it. We’re not adding duties to them.”
Douglas said the district would hire more SROs if it could. However, a nationwide police shortage has made hiring law enforcement officers difficult across the country. The school system does not employ its own police force. SROs come from the Decatur Police Department.
“We have the budget for more SROs,” Douglas said. “If (the police) had the people, I would hire them.”
