The Decatur City Council has postponed today’s scheduled meeting because of icy weather, Council President Jacob Ladner said this morning.
The meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 22. The council will review the March 1 agenda at 5 p.m., the Feb. 15 agenda at 5:30 and hold its business meeting at 6.
