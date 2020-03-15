Decatur City, Morgan County and Hartselle City schools will be closed beginning Tuesday until April 6 in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
At DCS, food service will be provided Tuesday at each school cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, food service will be provided at seven school locations. Those locations will be announced soon.
While schools will be open Monday and buses will run on their normal schedule, DCS said in a statement: "We encourage students to stay home if possible." Those who stay home will receive educational/virtual support, officials said.
Absences at DCS and Morgan County Schools on Monday will be excused.
Morgan County Schools will provide voluntary online learning opportunities beginning Wednesday, as well as meals. Information on the time and pickup locations for meals will be provided later.
Due to a state of emergency declared Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey, all K-12 public schools in the state will be closed Thursday, with plans to reopen April 6.
Hartselle City and Lawrence County schools will count all absences Monday through Wednesday as excused, and Limestone County Schools said they "will accommodate parents' decisions" on student attendance those days.
As of 1 p.m. today, the Alabama Department of Public Health had reported 12 positive coronavirus tests in the state, with no deaths. One infected person is in Limestone County, six in Jefferson County, two in Tuscaloosa County, and one each in Baldwin, Elmore and Montgomery counties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,629 had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States as of Friday afternoon, with 41 deaths.
(0) comments
