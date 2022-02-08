The Decatur City school board unanimously voted Tuesday to make masks in class preferable, but not required, based on the recommendation of Superintendent Michael Douglas.
“Based on the most recent data, I recommend that we transition from the mask mandate to masks preferred,” Douglas said.
The mask mandate has been in effect since Jan. 24 and the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines has declined. It now stands at 41 students and 10 staff members.
The school board's decision will go into effect Wednesday.
