Decatur City Schools personnel actions approved last month:
Resignations
Special Services: Geraldine Turner, special education teacher, May 28, 2021.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Alisa Gaultney, first grade teacher, Nov. 5, 2021.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Jacqueline McGrady, second grade teacher, Dec. 15, 2021.
Austin Middle: Zackary Underwood, art/drama teacher, Dec. 17, 2021.
Retirement
Oak Park Elementary: Karen Richardson, fourth grade teacher, Nov. 30, 2021.
Devaki D. Barker, Bus Driver, Dec. 17, 2021.
Center for Alternative Programs: Donald Snow, principal, Dec. 31, 2021.
Employment
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Mary Cathren Keen, K-3 teacher, Dec. 15, 2021.
Austin Middle: Sadi Bess Shannon, TEAMS Program (science), Dec. 15, 2021.
Julian Harris Elementary: Jordain Elizabeth Gilewicz, third grade teacher, Jan. 3.
Special Services: Adeline Grace Carter, special education teacher, Jan. 3.
Madalyn R. McBride, Elementary special education teacher, Jan. 3.
Transfers
West Decatur Elementary: Tamera Lowe-Preer, teacher in residence, transferring from West Decatur Elementary to assistant principal at Austin Junior High/Austin Middle, effective Jan. 3.
Decatur High: Amy Robbins, clerical aide transferring to clerical aide/enrollment at Central Office, effective Jan. 3.
Short-term contracts
Austin High: Eva Yarbrough, before/after-school tutor; Wendy Duffey, before/after-school tutor.
Austin Junior High: David Bloom, long-term substitute.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Chelsea Hogue, after-school tutor.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Abigail Grauberger, after-school tutor; Bridgette Owens, after-school tutor; Laura Stiegerwart, after-school tutor; Marcia McTaggart, after-school tutor; Andrea J. Cohn, after-school tutor.
Decatur Middle: Tristin Wood, before-school tutor.
Julian Harris Elementary: Abigail Sams, after-school tutor; Carlton Brown Crouch, after-school tutor; Hannah Tilley, after-school tutor; Erin Bodiford, after-school tutor.
Oak Park Elementary: Melissa Olinger, extended learning teacher; Lila Ackley, extended learning teacher.
Special Services: Emily Norris, homebound; Mary Travers, homebound; LaTonya Williams, homebound; Kerri Beck, homebound; Teresa Williams, homebound; Patty Laughlin, homebound; John Williamson, homebound.
Woodmeade: Angie Whittington, extension of principal contract.
— Wes Tomlinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.