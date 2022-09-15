The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
--
Resignations
• Special Services: Traci Howell, special education teacher, Sept. 13
--
Employment
• Special Services: Bethany Noel Lahmon, secondary special education teacher
• TEAMS Program (Math); Austin Middle: Angela Moses
--
Short-term contracts
• Austin High: Joanna Schley, before/after school tutor; Abby Tinley, before/after school tutor; Allie Crook, before/after school tutor; Bruce Pears, before/after school tutor; Katherine Williams, before/after school tutor; Steven Kerby, before/after school tutor; Aimee Williams, before/after school tutor
• Austin Junior High: Tabitha Ray, before/after school tutor; Hannah Smith, before/after school tutor; Sloan Smith, before/after school tutor; Melisa Dutton, before/after school tutor; Amber Bates, before/after school tutor; Jaclyn Prance, before/after school tutor
• Austin Middle: Robin Clay, before/after school tutor; Bonnie Lamp, before/after school tutor; Lydia Free, before/after school tutor; Amanda Sikes, before/after school tutor; Shena Ivey, before/after school tutor
• Decatur High: Stephanie McCrary, before/after school tutor; Ginny Owens, before/after school tutor; Kim Evans, before/after school tutor; Megan Hulsey, before/after school tutor; Jackie Hendrickson, before/after school tutor; Rebecca Bates, before/after school tutor; Vandana Rameshbabu, before/after school tutor; Benjamin Karczewski, before/after school tutor; Darian Scruggs, before/after school tutor; Anne Stephenson, before/after school tutor; Sara Howard, before/after school tutor
• Decatur Middle: Jenny Letson, before/after school tutor; Kassandra Wilson, before/after school tutor; Major Houston, before/after school tutor; Amanda Killough, before/after school tutor
• Special Services: Cheri Page, data collection; Erin Roberts, IEP writer/reviewer; Rhonda Reece, Tier III coordinator; Carol Conner, IEP writer/reviewer; Vera Smith, IEP writer/reviewer; Emily Norris, IEP writer/reviewer; Kerri Beck, IEP writer/reviewer; Jenniffer McCoy, IEP writer/reviewer
— Wes Tomlinson
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.