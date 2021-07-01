The Decatur Board of Education approved the following certified personnel transactions at a special meeting Thursday:
Retirement effective May 28: Roderick L. Lovett, Decatur High teacher and coach.
Resignations effective May 28: Rachel Pendergrass, Austin High teacher; Patti Reed James, Decatur High Spanish teacher; Joshua Marshall, Decatur Middle School teacher and coach; Meghan J. Owens, Banks-Caddell Elementary School teacher; Victoria Hope Lankford and Lauren Potter, Chestnut Grove Elementary teachers; Clinton Dunlap, Frances Nungester teacher.
Employment pending procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval:
Austin High: Charles Edward Holloway, eighth-and ninth-grade science teacher; Stacy Dunivan, English/lLanguage arts teacher.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Meg Boston, K through 5 teacher; Jessica Keomany, pre-K through 5 teacher.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Shea Kahler, pre-K through 5 teacher.
Decatur High: Jeremy Brian Mitchell, assistant principal.
Decatur Middle: James Bradly Newton, principal.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Delanee Boyd, K through 5 teacher.
Julian Harris Elementary: Abigail Taylor Sams, K through 5 teacher; Taylor Terry, pre-K teacher.
Walter Jackson Elementary: Laqueesha Poe, physical education teacher.
Transfers: Sarah Wood, family and consumer science teacher at Austin High to guidance counselor at Decatur High; Amanda Bohler, social studies teacher at Austin Middle to gifted teacher at special services; Luke Bergeson, principal at Decatur Middle to principal at Eastwood Elementary; Kevin McCravy, teacher at Oak Park Elementary to driver’s education teacher and coach at Decatur High; Kirsten Hawkins, first-grade teacher at Walter Jackson Elementary to reading specialist; Dawn K. Batts, fourth-grade teacher at Woodmeade Elementary to teacher-in-residence at Banks-Caddell.
— Michael Wetzel
