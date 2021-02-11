Decatur City Schools' foreign exchange program will remain suspended through the end of this academic year and its status will be reviewed May 1, the school board decided Tuesday.
“I’m hoping by May 1 we’ll have a better picture of where we are” with the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Michael Douglas said in recommending the suspension continue.
Mark Day, who said his family has hosted foreign exchange students since 2010, addressed the board during its meeting at Austin High and encouraged the school system to accept exchange students this year.
On Wednesday, Douglas said, "We have every intention of opening (the program) back, but what is the proper time to do that?"
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield told the board that unknowns on variants of the coronavirus and evolving travel restrictions complicate making a decision now on resuming the program for the next school year.
“My concern is we don’t know where we’re going to be in August,” Satterfield said.
The school board voted in April to revise its foreign exchange program, suspending it for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year and the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year due to concerns about the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The district allows up to two foreign exchange students per school per school year, and Satterfield said the school system generally accepts 10th and 11 grade students. Students come here from seven to 10 different countries, predominantly from European countries, according to Satterfield.
He continues to monitor developments with the J-1 visa program, for people who take part in work- and-study-based exchange and visitor programs in the U.S.
Douglas said Wednesday he would check with the Alabama State Department of Education to find out what other school districts are doing and continue monitoring the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Board member Peggy Baggett said “the benefit is there for all involved” in the foreign exchange program but “we’re in different times now.”
The board also approved the following personnel actions recommended by Douglas:
--
Certified personnel
--
Resignations
Decatur High: Alyssa Kaitlin Cerge, counselor, June 11.
--
Employment
Austinville: Megan Parker, second grade teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
--
Change of contract
Austin High: Eria Jean Jackson from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 2 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 2, effective Jan. 22.
--
Short-term contracts
Austinville: Bridgett Helms Hayes, after-school tutoring, Feb. 11-April 9; Terri Kennedy Banks, after-school tutoring, Feb. 11-April 9.
Banks-Caddell: Jaime Renae Barber, third grade teacher, Feb. 22-April 9.
Chestnut Grove: Kelly Keith Ward, sub for after-school tutoring; Jessica Leigh Fazio, long-term sub; Adriana DeRodriguez, after-school tutoring.
Frances Nungester: Monica Smiley Lyle, intervention (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Katelyn Hayes, intervention (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Julian Harris: Jessica Sue Lindsey, after-school teacher, Feb. 10-April 29.
Oak Park Elementary: Kirsten Olivia Jordan Champion, extended learning teacher; Donna M. Cooper, extended learning teacher.
Special Services: Jordain Elizabeth Gilewicz, intervention, Feb. 10-May 28; Mary Beth Lovingood (Beth Adams), intervention, Feb. 10-May 28; Jo Ann Mathews, intervention, Feb. 10-May 28; Mary Campbell Henry, intervention, Feb. 10-May 28; Rebecca Elizabeth Brown, intervention (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Stephanie Nicole Brannan, intervention, Feb.10-May 28; Lisa White Buckley, intervention (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Walter Jackson: Leah Johnson Payne, Alabama Literacy Act after-school program, Feb. 11-April 30; Meg Hamilton Hill, Alabama Literacy Act after-school program, Feb. 11-April 30.
West Decatur: Sarah Wesseling Piper, substitute tutor literacy act.
Woodmeade: Rachel Christine Forsyth, extended learning sub; Stephanie Brooke Vickers, extended learning sub.
--
Non-certified personnel
--
Resignations
Austinville: Preston O'neal Banks Jr, aide.
Central Office: Brookelyne Rutherford Garrie, LPN, Feb. 19.
Eastwood: Taylor Amerson Turner, custodian, Feb. 15.
Julian Harris: Jennifer Nicole Owens, custodian.
Transportation: Andre C. Blake, bus driver; Janice Young Cross, bus aide, Feb. 26-retirement.
--
Employment
Austinville: Yoni Kilpatric, aide, Feb. 10, Schedule K, Rank KK, Step 2.
Eastwood: Kasey Prater, custodian, (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Maintenance: Rodney Fossett, general maintenance worker (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Special Services: Brandy E. Jankowski, paraprofessional, Feb. 10, Schedule K, Rank KK, Step 0.
Transportation: Billy Ray Steenson, bus driver, Feb. 10, Schedule R, Rank RA, Step 2; Will Yates, bus driver (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
--
Transfers
Ben Davis: Nathan Kimbrell, from custodian at Ben Davis to head custodian at Eastwood, Schedule L1, Rank LD, Step 8.
Transportation: Nathan Dwayne Hill, from bus driver, Schedule R, Rank RA, 20 hours/week to Special Needs Pre-K bus driver, Schedule R, Rank RC, 25 hours/week; Carrie Elaine Logan, from bus aide at transportation, Schedule R1, Rank R1A, Step 2 to bus driver at transportation, Schedule R, Rank RA, Step 2, effective Feb. 10.
--
Short-term contracts
Extended Day: Litzy Diaz, teacher aide, Feb. 10-May 26.
Frances Nungester: Monica A. Cox, aide, Feb. 10-April 21.
Special Services Center: Julia Webb Senn, CNP.
Technology: Mary Willis, extend contract, June 30 (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval)
Non faculty or volunteer coaches (volunteer-non paid)
Austin Middle: Malieq Senior, assistant seventh grade boys basketball
--
Leaves of absence
--
Certified
Chestnut Grove: Victoria Hope Lankford, requests FMLA, March 10-April 23.
Oak Park Elementary: Deborah C. Pressnell, requests medical leave.
Special Services: Geraldine Hefton Turner, requests medical leave.
--
Classified
Austin High: Pamela Brackin Nichols, requests FMLA; Ron Christopher Dillard, requests FMLA, Feb. 10-April 7.
Central Office: Jerry L. Johnson, requests FMLA.
Eastwood: Jessica Shae Richerson, requests medical leave.
Special Services Center: Linda R. Allen, requests to extend FMLA/medical leave.
--
Previous board approvals (verified start date and/or experience)
Decatur Middle: Mary Denise Wright, start date Jan. 14, Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 19.
Frances Nungester: Katelan N. Morris, start date, Jan. 13, Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0.
Special Services: Jackson Knox Schuster, start date, Jan. 19, Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 9; Elizabeth Jean Orr, start date, Feb. 1.
Title I: Cathy Jean Schmid, contract start date Jan. 12.
--
Contingent Employment
Chestnut Grove: Margaret (Mary) Witten, contract withdrawn.
Eastwood: Troy Layne, withdrawn.
Oak Park Elementary: Lila R. Ackley, extended learning contract withdrawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.