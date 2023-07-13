Decatur City Schools has created a homeless education resource officer position to assist the district with its homeless students and ensure the students and their families have the help they need.
School system Superintendent Michael Douglas said the number of homeless students varies from year to year.
“That’s also a fluid thing; you could be fluid for two months and then your situation changes and you have housing. It’s impossible to quantify at any one point and time how many homeless we exactly have,” he said. “Every district I’ve ever been in, you have a segment of your population that’s homeless.”
Douglas said the number of homeless students rose during COVID but is coming back down.
Deputy Superintendent of Instruction and Personnel Yvette Evans said according to the McKinney-Vento Act, homelessness is defined as someone who does not have a fixed, permanent, nighttime residence.
“Sometimes when students are doubled-up with a family member out of necessity, not because they want to, but their house may have burned so they have to move in with grandmother,” she said. “That also can be considered homeless.”
Evans said this is the first time DCS has had this position and it will involve working with the homeless school liaison.
“We have someone who is responsible for helping students who are in homeless situations get the resources they need so that they can come to school and be successful,” she said.
Douglas said the officer position was also created to assist with checking in on the homeless.
“We do wellness checks; we go out to different parts to check on the homeless, make sure they’ve gotten what they needed,” he said. “Depending on who’s going out, we just wanted a resource officer that could go out and be with our homeless liaison.”
Douglas said lately they have been making more phone calls rather than visits.
“A lot of times we don’t discover, hey, they’re really hurting or, hey, they need some groceries or, hey, they need some stuff,” he said. “In order to serve our homeless population better, we felt we needed to go out and do wellness checks periodically. In terms of do we have more (homeless than previously), is this a problem, no, it’s just us trying to do things better.”
Evans said the district works with the families to get the homeless students and their families the resources they need to become stabilized so that they can continue their schooling and be successful.
“The reason why we think it is important is because a lot of times the homeless school liaison has to make home visits to students who are in homeless situations to provide them with different resources and meet with the parents and different things like this,” she said. “We just think it’s a safety precaution to have someone go along with her.”
School officials said the pay for the position will depend on the individual's experience and level of education.
Evans said the position will be 100% federally funded through Title I funds from the U.S. Department of Education.
“It will be funded through our federal programs department,” she said. “We receive money based on our poverty percentage and from that then there are certain things that we set aside or take off the top for things like this.”
Douglas said Title I is federal money that is calculated for each school.
“Basically, what they do is they take the number of students that you have that are in poverty and they plug it into a (formula) and the district receives Title I funds,” he said. “Title I funds can be spent on a variety of areas to address populations that are struggling, and homeless would fall into that category.”
The position is only possible because of the federal funding, Douglas said.
“We wouldn’t have had the local money to do this, but because it was federally funded, we were able to do it,” he said.
Evans said the position requires an associate’s degree and/or law enforcement experience. She said they are hoping to hire someone as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.