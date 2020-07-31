Decatur City Schools will delay the start of pre-kindergarten and its Extended Day after-school program by one week to give administrators more time to create schedules and plan for the upcoming year.
Grades kindergarten through 12 will still start back to school Aug. 12, but pre-K and Extended Day will begin Aug. 19.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said principals have been working continuously to handle the logistics of students registering for traditional, blended and virtual instruction.
"We still don't have complete numbers," Douglas said, adding that the district needs a more complete picture of how many students will participate in each instructional format in order to determine how many virtual teachers will be needed.
Douglas said pushing pre-kindergarten and Extended Day back by one week will give administrators more time to handle the logistics of creating schedules and teacher assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.