Decatur City Schools’ full-time certified and classified employees will receive a $250 bonus for their efforts during a school year impacted by the pandemic, an amount lower than some area districts but as much as the superintendent said the district could afford.
The school board, in a special session Tuesday, approved the extra pay, and Superintendent Michael Douglas said employees will receive the full $250 at the end of the month or in early June.
About 1,200 employees, including aides, bus drivers and maintenance and Child Nutrition Program workers, will receive the pay, but not contract employees, according to Douglas. It will cost about $360,000 to cover the stipend, and the money will come from the general fund, he said.
“We wish it was more,” Douglas said after the meeting. “This is what is fiscally responsible.”
Certified and classified employees also received $100 at the end of last school year.
“Very early on in the year, I told the faculty I didn’t see (the possibility of an additional stipend) because of our budget,” Douglas said before the board’s vote. “I applaud the board for really seeing what we could do, seeing what we could do and then, most importantly, Mandi (Jones, the chief school financial officer) tried to do this, three months ago, two months ago.”
With the latest revenue projections, “we’ve got more revenue coming in than we budgeted,” Douglas said, adding that “we budgeted conservatively because of the pandemic.”
Instead of applying the more than $300,000 in unanticipated revenue to the deficit budget, “We decided to pass it along to our employees,” he said.
Board president Michelle Gray King said the gesture was important.
“You can say 'thank you' and 'I appreciate you' all you want to, but you have to show people how much you really appreciate it,” King said.
Some area school districts have given larger bonuses.
“I know some districts have done $1,000, some have done $100," Douglas told the board. "If we had our way, we would have been the highest in the state, but we gave as much as we thought was fiscally responsible.”
The Athens City Board of Education recently approved a bonus, and school officials said all full-time employees will receive $1,000 and all part-time employees with 20 hours or more per week will receive $500 at the end of May.
The Morgan County school board approved a $1,000 bonus to full- and part-time employees, with the extra money to be received Friday.
Morgan County's Chief School Financial Officer Brian Bishop said recently that it would take almost $1 million to cover the extra pay, with just under 1,000 employees receiving it. He said a few employees will receive half the amount, if they were on the payroll for only half the school year. The money for the pay will come from the general fund.
Hartselle City Schools employees, including contract employees, received a $250 bonus in December, with the district paying the taxes on the amount, according to Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
The Limestone County school board in October approved a bonus of $1,000 to all full-time employees with benefits as of Oct. 1. About 1,200 employees received the extra pay, which came from the general fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.