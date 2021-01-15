Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district is expecting to receive between $6 million and $8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
"We will get a substantial amount of money," Douglas said. "They're telling us to really budget for student achievement loss."
Douglas said the district can use the funding for summer programs, summer school and other initiatives to minimize learning loss caused by the pandemic. The money can also be spent to upgrade HVAC systems, but Douglas said districts were advised to save some of the money for learning loss purposes.
"They did caution, don't spend all of the money on facilities when you know you're going to need the money for student achievement," Douglas said.
Douglas said federal funding can be used only for specific purposes.
"When you get federal money, it comes with strings," he said. "So when we pass a $4.9 (million) deficit budget, I can't take the six, eight million in ESSER money and fill in that hole, because it's a different pot of money."
