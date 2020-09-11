Decatur City Schools will enter fiscal 2021 with a projected $4.9 million deficit due to school maintenance and COVID-19 expenses, including additional teacher hires, cleaning and safety supplies, and remote learning devices.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said major expenses included hiring an additional 15 teachers to meet the needs of families who requested virtual learning, internet-enabled iPads for elementary students, and products and supplies related to COVID-19 cleaning and safety. The school board approved the budget Tuesday.
Douglas said the deficit spending will take the district from having about three months of expenses in its reserve fund, to having about 1½ months of reserve funding. State law requires it to have at least one month of reserve funding.
Chief School Financial Officer Mandi Jones said deficit spending is not the same as debt spending. She said there also was a deficit budget for fiscal 2020.
“Fiscal year 2020 there was a deficit budget of $1,724,459. A deficit does not mean we are going into debt; it means we are spending some of our reserves,” Jones said. “We are monitoring our spending, and I conservatively budgeted revenues for the fiscal year 2021 budget.”
DCS projects the general fund will receive $87,216,011 in revenue from local, state and federal sources in fiscal 2021, which begins Oct. 1, and the system budgeted $91,866,743 in general fund expenditures. A line item for other sources/uses has a deficit of $297,977, bringing the total projected deficit for the fiscal year to $4,948,709. This fiscal year, prior to the pandemic, DCS had budgeted general fund revenue of $88,365,590 and expenditures of $90,090,049.
Jones said of the $4.9 million deficit, about $2 million is from unspent revenue received in fiscal year 2020 that will be spent in fiscal year 2021. Those funds were budgeted as advancement and technology expenditures.
“We budgeted the advancement and technology funds in fiscal year 2020 because we received the money in fiscal year 2020. However, the funds are not required to be spent until September 2021. Therefore, the expenses are in the fiscal year 2021 budget,” Jones said.
Included in the advancement and technology fund is $1.5 million in maintenance, including roofing and canopy work at Austin Junior High, auditorium repairs at Decatur Middle, and parking lot repairs at Frances Nungester Elementary. An additional $450,000 was allocated for remote learning devices, and $89,883 was designated for safety and security projects throughout the district.
Jones said an additional $2.1 million of the deficit spending will be used to pay teacher salaries and benefits.
DCS received CARES Act allocations of $1.7 million. Jones said a $1.1 million remote learning grant through the CARES Act will be spent by Sept. 30, and some of the approximately $800,000 health and wellness grant has already been used, while the rest will be used by December.
DCS also has been allocated $608,151 in CARES Act funds by the Alabama State Department of Education, according to Jones. She said those funds, which don't have to be spent until September 2022, have not been budgeted. The money "will be used to provide additional academic support to bridge learning and achievement gaps," and to provide tutoring before and after school, Jones said.
The budget also includes capital plan spending, which is money earmarked specifically for construction projects throughout the district.
“The state earmarks this money for capital projects. We can’t take this money and use it for salaries or any other purpose,” Jones said at a board meeting Tuesday.
Included in the capital projects for the upcoming year is about $5.8 million to renovate what will eventually become the new central office building at the former Central Baptist Church property on Grant Street, about $4.2 million to complete activity buildings at Chestnut Grove, Austinville and Julian Harris elementary schools, $8 million to expand and renovate the Career Academies of Decatur, and funding to complete other projects including a stoplight at Austin High, a canopy at West Decatur Elementary and various HVAC and roofing projects.
In addition to the system’s capital projects, it also has a list of unfunded capital projects.
Jones said Lee Edminson, the district’s project manager, walks through each building every year to analyze which unfunded capital projects need to be prioritized and funded as soon as possible.
“Those items get moved up as we decide what is an emergency that needs to be fixed, what do we have the funds to fix,” Jones said. “As (Edminson) walks the building we can decide, OK this one has to be done right now, we can’t put it off any longer.”
Included in the approximately $95 million in unfunded projects is an indoor baseball facility at Austin High, upgrades to Decatur High’s Ogle Stadium, the construction of two new elementary schools at unspecified locations, and improvements to exterior lighting, fencing, playgrounds and HVAC controls throughout the district.
