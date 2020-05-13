The Decatur school board made major staff additions earlier in the year than normal Tuesday when it approved hiring 30 new teachers during a virtual meeting.
The majority of the teacher positions filled were for vacancies resulting from resignations, retirements and non-renewals, said Superintendent Michael Douglas.
“Normally we would have this number (of positions to be approved) at our June board meeting,” instead of in May, Douglas said. But principals have had more time during the pandemic to interview and fill positions that were open, he said.
“We still have openings and we will all the way to the new school year,” he said.
The board accepted 26 teacher resignations and retirements during its April 30 meeting and approved 10 non-renewals of certified personnel. The last day of the 2019-20 school year is May 21.
“Normally we have non-renewals at the end of the school year,” Douglas said. “Because of the pandemic, we did non-renewals earlier to give them an opportunity to interview for openings in other districts.”
During Tuesday's meeting, Douglas highlighted three retirees and their years of service: Beth Ann Davis, a music teacher at Oak Park Elementary, 23 years; Terri Lynn Mahan, a clerical aide at Decatur High, 21 years; and Sandra June Gamble, a clerical aide at Eastwood, 25 years.
The board, with members voting remotely, approved the following personnel actions 5-0 Tuesday:
Certified personnel
Resignations
Austin Middle: Cristy Brown Morgan, Career Tech teacher, May 22.
Oak Park Elementary: Beth Ann Davis, music teacher, May 22 (retirement).
Special Services: Cecilia Anne Ivey, special education teacher, May 22.
Employment
Austin High: Bruce Pears, math teacher; Earl Darius Gilbert, health-physical education teacher; Chelsey Moore, ELA teacher.
Austin Junior High: Bryan Jimenez, Spanish teacher; Hannah Smith, social studies teacher.
Austin Middle: Dekresha Fambro, robotics teacher; Emily DAmico, seventh grade ELA teacher.
Banks-Caddell: Anthony Blake Killen, physical education — coach.
Career Academies of Decatur: Jonathan Dry, CT, Building Construction teacher; Darrell Echols, CT, Culinary Arts teacher; Anna-Margaret Inman, CT, Health Science teacher; Heather Maples, CT, Family and Consumer Science teacher; Mary Montgomery, CT, Family and Consumer Science teacher.
Chestnut Grove: Abigail Grauberger, music teacher;
Decatur High: Alexandra Hall, math teacher; Kori Walker, physical education teacher — boys head basketball; Brittany January, math teacher; Emily Edwards, drama teacher.
Decatur Middle: Kathy Slayton, art teacher; Austin Dupper, greenpower teacher.
Frances Nungester: Hannah Suggs, kindergarten teacher.
Julian Harris: Haley Flack, fifth grade teacher; Carlton Brown, fourth grade teacher; Karessa Kelley, second grade teacher.
Special Services: Matthew Howell, secondary special ed. teacher. Emily Ownby, secondary special ed. teacher.
Walter Jackson: Shanice Burnette, third grade teacher.
West Decatur: Ursula Caston, kindergarten teacher; Regan Clark, third grade teacher; Ashley Cunningham, fourth grade teacher.
Change of contract
Banks-Caddell: Megan Cole Fagan, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 1 to Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 2 effective Jan. 6.
Transfers
Banks-Caddell: Kevin C. McCravy, from physical ed. at Banks-Caddell to physical ed. at Oak Park Elementary effective 2020-2021 school year.
Short-term contracts
Austin Junior High: Sabra Davis, Spanish long term sub, proposed certified rate to begin on Sept. 25.
Summer School: Amber Christina Marie Dudley, social studies teacher (6-8), May 26-June 2; Joanna Leigh Holcomb, ELA teacher (6-8), May 26-June 2; Patricia Chandler Huff, math teacher (6-8), May 26-June 2; Leigh Ann Pannell, special ed. teacher, May 26-June 2; Robin Burks Clay, EL teacher, May 26-June 2.
Wetlands Edge: Molly Wallace Ferrell, teacher, May 23-Aug. 3
Non-certified personnel
Resignations
Decatur High: Terri Lynn Mahan, clerical aide, June 4 (retirement)
Eastwood: Sandra June Gamble, clerical aide, May 21 (retirement)
Employment
Austin High: Lisa T. Wilson, bookkeeper, Schedule I, Rank IE, Step 1, effective June 1.
Central Office: Keri Douthit, internal auditor.
Oak Park Elementary: Rica Robinson, ISS Aide.
Professional Training Center: Thomas Scott Ellis, CNP van driver.
Transportation: Donald Lee Pulliam, bus mechanic, Schedule V1, Rank 00, Step 13 effective July 1.
Change of payroll status
Professional Training Center: Melissa A. Glass, from Schedule C, Rank, CJ, Step 2, 8 hrs. to Schedule C, Rank CD, Step 3, 4 hrs. effective Aug. 7; Rebecca Ann McNeal, from Schedule C, Rank CD, Step 0, 4 hrs. to Schedule C, Rank CG, Step 1, 6.5 hrs. effective Aug. 7; Marquise Vinson Puryear, from Schedule C, Rank CF, Step 1, 6 hrs. to Schedule C, Rank CI, Step 2, 7.5 hrs. effective Aug. 7; Teresa Ann Howell, from Schedule C, Rank CG, Step 3, 6.5 hrs. to Schedule C, Rank CH, Step 4, 7 hrs. effective Aug. 7; Whitney Alison Pena, delete assistant manager supplement, add satellite manager supplement with two locations effective July 29; Stevie Bradley Bowman, delete assistant manager supplement, add satellite manager supplement with one location effective July 29.
Transfers
Maintenance: Eric W. Taylor, from Pest Control Technician, Schedule MB, Rank A, Step 14 to Electrician, Schedule MN, Rank A, Step 1 effective May 13.
Short-term contracts
Central Office: Patricia Alacaraz Ramirez, clerical/enrollment, May 26-Aug. 11.
Professional Training Center: Susan Ann Hill, CNP bookkeeper, Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021.
Wetlands Edge: Carter Lee Moore, teacher aide, May 23-Aug. 3.
