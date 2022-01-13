Decatur City Schools will switch to virtual instruction beginning Friday with in-person classes not resuming before Jan. 24 due to a surge in COVID-19 absences among staff and students.
“On (Jan. 21), we’ll evaluate whether we need to return on Jan. 24,” Superintendent Michael Douglas said today.
Douglas said that principals and teachers in all Decatur schools will be keeping in touch with students about their lessons for each day. No classes had been scheduled Monday, which is a holiday.
“We’re hoping that with these ... days out of school that the (omicron) variant will slow down,” Douglas said.
Read more in Friday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
