Decatur City Schools has hired Devin Williamson to be its Child Nutrition Program director after long-time director Julia Senn retired at the end of fall semester.
Williamson, 28, started as program director in December. She previously worked for the Alabama State Department of Education on the school nutrition program staff for almost three years.
According to Decatur City Schools, Williamson is from Andalusia. After graduating from Andalusia High, she received a nutrition and dietetics degree from Auburn University.
Senn worked in the CNP for Decatur City Schools for more than 30 years and was the program's supervisor from 1999 until the end of 2020, according to the schools' Chief Financial Officer Mandi Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.