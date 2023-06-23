Decatur school officials says they don't have enough bilingual aides for communicating with Spanish-speaking families and hope an 80% pay increase will help retain and attract workers for the jobs.
“That’s been a big need at particularly our secondary schools, the ability to communicate with our Hispanic community when they come into the office,” Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said. “Hopefully raising the pay we’ll be able to get more applicants.”
Mandi Jones, DCS chief school financial officer, said the hourly pay rate is going from $10 to $18. The Decatur school board last week approved the pay increase effective immediately.
“We’re going to offer an $18 an hour rate for a bilingual assistant for contracts. This is not anyone with benefits, this is a contract,” Jones said at the meeting. “They’re being paid about $18 an hour elsewhere. That’s why we’ve not been able to get them.”
Yvette Evans, DCS deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said they are looking for bilingual employees for several locations.
“We are currently looking for bilingual paraprofessionals/clerical aides to work with enrollment at the central office,” she said. “In addition, we are looking for bilingual paraprofessionals to work at some of our schools in the front office.”
During the meeting, Jones said bilingual employees are a vital need.
“We are in dire need of bilingual people to help us and assist us in our offices and in enrollment to try to get these children enrolled,” Jones said. “We need to be able to speak to our families so we can help our staff be able to communicate better with our families.”
Evans said the central office currently has five bilingual individuals employed to help with enrollment, but there is still a need. She said the system needs at least two more aides.
Current bilingual aides received the raise to $18 an hour.
“It is vital to have bilingual aides so that we can effectively communicate and meet the needs of the clientele in Decatur City Schools,” Evans said.
Douglas said with the percentage of English as a second language students, there must also be plenty of Spanish-speaking parents. He said 18% of DCS students use English as a second language but the family percentage is unknown.
“Those that are bilingual, I treat like they have an extra certification that we really, really need right now,” Douglas said. “If you have a skill set that is in need, you being able to speak two languages in a district that needs that, you basically have a credential that somebody else may not have. If you only speak one language, then you can only speak to that portion of our parents, but somebody that’s bilingual can speak to everybody.”
Douglas said he has had schools approach him with a need for bilingual employees.
“Particularly the secondary schools, every one of them have come to us about communication over the summer,” Douglas said. “When school’s in session we have people in the building that can speak Spanish, but in the summertime, we don’t run a full staff; we’ve just got a few people in the office.”
Douglas said not having someone in the central office that can speak both English and Spanish makes things difficult.
“Essentially what they do now is they call somebody at central office and that person will translate or go out and translate for them,” he said.
Evans said they have some resources they are looking into to find potential bilingual employees.
“We have posted the position using the Teach in Alabama website. We are also going to post the position on other job boards such as Indeed,” she said. “Those who are already bilingual and working for our school system, we get leads from them as well.”
