Decatur City Schools kindergarten registration is underway, and parents with children who will be 5 by Sept. 1 are urged to sign up online.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said parents of students in the system’s pre-K last year also will need to sign up.
He said parents should visit the district’s website at dcs.edu and click on "kindergarten registration" on the homepage.
“It’ll only take a few minutes to register,” he said. “It is very important we get this started. It helps with staffing needs.”
He said about 130 children are already signed, up but he expects another 400 students still need to be signed up. He said registration began Monday.
