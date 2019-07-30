The Decatur Career Center, 1819 Bassett Avenue S.E., is hosting a hiring event for Decatur City Schools on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kelly Educational Staffing is the hiring agent and will have representatives there to assist jobseekers. They are looking for 300 full-time and part-time substitute employees. Positions available include substitutes as teachers, aides, nurses, nutrition workers and custodians.
KES offers free training, paid orientation, a service bonus plan, weekly electronic pay options, flexible scheduling, and school preference. For more information about this hiring event, contact the Decatur Career Center at 256-355-0142 or decatur@alcc.alabama.gov.
