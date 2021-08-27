A labor shortage has disrupted supplies of some foods served at Decatur City Schools cafeterias, forcing the system to make frequent substitutions and to add a supplemental vendor.
Birmingham-based Wood Fruittecher, the food vendor for Decatur City Schools, is experiencing shortages of drivers and other workers, resulting in some food items not being produced and some not getting to the schools when scheduled. The vendor also provides services for numerous other school systems, restaurants and health care facilities throughout the Southeast.
Ford Hamilton, president of Wood Fruittecher, was unavailable for comment this week because he was personally making deliveries due to the lack of drivers.
Devin Williamson, supervisor of child nutrition for Decatur City Schools, said the supply problems have not reduced the amount of food available to students.
"We are making substitutions, and there is plenty of food for the students,” she said.
Almost every day, she said, they have to substitute at least one item on the menu. Shortages have been most common for hamburger patties, yogurt, sweet potato fries, chocolate chip cookie dough and potato chips.
“One thing that this food shortage has taught us, it has encouraged us to try new things,” Williamson said.
There was a shortage of pizza sticks Tuesday, so DCS replaced them with pizza crunchers. The substitution was popular among students at Decatur High, and Williamson said they will keep both pizza sticks and pizza crunchers on the menu even after the shortage is over.
A favorite among students that will not be on the menu this year will be Crispitos. Tyson Foods will not be producing any more Crispitos this year due to a shortage of tortillas and labor, the company said, but hopes to resume production in early 2022.
This school year, Decatur City Schools has partnered with schools in Morgan County, Limestone County, Hartselle City, and Athens City to plan a supplemental bid to assist with any food shortages.
The supplemental vendor that caters to these school districts is Gadsden-based Osborn Brothers Inc.
“They are really helping us out with these shortages,” Williamson said of the additional vendor. “They are short, too, but at least they can help with the substitutions, which has made it possible for us to accommodate students during this time.”
Brett Posey, general manager for Osborn Brothers, said over 200 of the manufacturers that Osborn has been working with are dealing with labor shortages as well.
He said Osborn is also experiencing difficulties in hiring new drivers, but they have employees that already have a Class A commercial driver's license that they can incorporate into transportation routes as needed.
"We have the numbers that we need to get our workload accomplished, but it's a constant battle of trying to find Class A CDL drivers," Posey said.
Osborn said his insurance company requires drivers to have a clean driving record and at least two years of driving experience.
"We basically had to throw that through the window," Posey said. "We're hiring drivers that are not fulfilling those requirements. A year ago, I would not have hired them but now I'm forced to."
Decatur City Schools is providing free breakfasts and lunches for students this school year due to a federal COVID relief extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Seamless Summer Option.
At Decatur High School, students also have the option of purchasing snack foods through a store in the cafeteria.
The store itself has seen shortages of potato chips, which they have supplemented with additional ice cream.
Williamson said that in addition to the supply problems, she has heard student athletes at Decatur High complain that portions are insufficient.
“We are going to increase portion sizes, especially with our main entrees, so students will not walk away from the cafeteria hungry,” she said.
