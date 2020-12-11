Decatur City Schools students won't return to classrooms for more than four weeks after today as the district confronts a possible record number of students in COVID-19 quarantine and fears another spike in cases after the holidays.
With more than 9% of its students in quarantine, the school system said Thursday it will move to virtual instruction on Monday and won't return to in-person instruction until Jan. 13.
“Due to the extremely high numbers of quarantines/isolations and positive COVID-19 cases among our students and staff, Decatur City Schools must transition to virtual learning on Monday," Superintendent Michael Douglas said in a news release. "Students will still log in and meet with their teachers remotely during this week."
Students are off for winter break from Dec. 21 through Jan. 4. Virtual learning will be extended through the first six school days after winter break, and students will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 13, a Wednesday.
Douglas said Decatur City Schools has experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases about two weeks following holidays and breaks from school, and moving students to a virtual learning format until mid-January will help prevent a spike from hitting the schools two weeks after Christmas and New Year's Day.
“We believe giving students and staff this additional time outside of the traditional school setting will allow anyone who may get sick during Christmas/New Year's to recover,” Douglas said. “We also anticipate that this week of virtual learning will keep us from seeing an increase in positives and quarantines/isolations, as we now have seen following fall break, Halloween, and Thanksgiving holidays.”
Douglas said the district understands that a transition to virtual learning can be difficult on parents, but the levels of transmission are too high to continue operating in-person school.
“Decatur City Schools was one of the few North Alabama systems that opened as scheduled with five days a week instruction, without alternating schedules, for every student that wished to utilize the traditional school setting,” Douglas said. “We understand the impact that virtual learning has on our parents and business community. However, at this time we are seeing in-school transmission of COVID-19 and have to declare several school sites as pandemic outbreaks.”
Douglas said an “outbreak” does not necessarily mean there is a high total number of cases at a given school.
“Outbreaks are determined by our nurses when we have two or more connected cases,” he said.
According to the school system's COVID-19 update released Thursday, 67 students and staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 931 are quarantined. Of the positive cases, 41 are among students and 26 are among staff, and there are 822 students and 109 employees currently in quarantine. The system has about 8,800 students.
Dwight Satterfield, the DCS deputy superintendent of operations, said the number of students in COVID-19 quarantine is either the most the system has had or close to the peak number, which constantly fluctuates.
Data on the number of COVID-19 cases at each school should be released today, according to Douglas.
--
Other districts
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said no schools are currently closed or moving to virtual instruction due to COVID-19.
As of Thursday afternoon, the district had 55 active cases of COVID-19. The highest number of cases was at Brewer High, where 11 students, including one off-campus student, and three staff recently tested positive for the virus.
Three employees and one student tested positive at Cotaco, as well as one employee and one remote student at Danville High, one employee and one student at Danville Middle, five employees and one student at Danville-Neel Elementary, one student at Falkville High, one employee and one student at Lacey’s Spring, one employee and three students at Priceville Elementary, two employees and three students, including one remote student, at Priceville High, two employees and a student at Priceville Junior High, three employees and a student at Union Hill, an employee and two students at West Morgan Elementary, a student at West Morgan High and four students at West Morgan Middle.
The district does not release quarantine information.
Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said no schools are currently closed or moving to virtual instruction.
As of Thursday, the district had a total of 32 active cases of COVID-19, including 22 students and 10 employees, and 313 quarantines, including 32 employees and 281 students. There are also six students and one employee who are presumed positive for the virus.
Eight students and one employee have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Hartselle High, as well as six students and three employees at Hartselle Junior High, three students and two employees at F.E. Burleson Elementary, three students and one employee at Hartselle Intermediate, two students and one employee at Barkley Bridge Elementary and two central office employees. These figures do not include those who are presumed positive for COVID-19.
Of the 313 in quarantine, Hartselle Intermediate has the highest numbers with 84 students and eight employees in quarantine. Hartselle High has 60 students and six employees quarantined, as well as 60 students and one employee at Hartselle Junior High, 35 students and one employee at F.E. Burleson Elementary, 20 students and six employees at Crestline Elementary, 22 students and three employees at Barkley Bridge and seven employees in the central office.
