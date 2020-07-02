Decatur City Schools' 18 students of the year for 2019-20 included a curious Woodmeade fifth grader, a leader at West Decatur Elementary and a recent Austin High graduate who excelled academically while also contributing in other areas.
Melissa Scott, who recently moved from principal at Austin High to a position in the district’s Central Office, called the school's student of the year, Parker Vandine, “an amazing young man.”
“Parker represents everything that we want Austin to be,” Scott said. “I think it’s just an honor to have a student like that in your school.”
Vandine ranked No. 2 academically — among the 330 graduates in his class at Austin — to earn salutatorian honors. Scott said he also was an Advanced Placement scholar, National Merit Scholarship finalist, Austin Ambassador, member of the chorus, Microsoft Office specialist, member of the EDGE Youth Leadership program, and participated in tennis, soccer and cross country.
At West Decatur Elementary, the “student of the year” award went to fifth grader Savarius Evans.
West Decatur Elementary principal Jennifer Edwards said Evans won the award due to his leadership skills and academic achievement. She described Evans as an honor roll student who is “well-liked by his peers.”
Evans was a part of the DCS Enrichment Program, a stem activity program called Seize the Brain, robotics team, reading buddies program, show choir, Rise Above Young Males Mentoring and attended the BOLT Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida.
At Woodmeade Elementary, Keirin Morales Lopez was recognized as student of the year.
Morales Lopez’s home room teacher Susan White said the fifth grader is naturally curious and “embraces extra opportunities” both in and out of the classroom. Morales Lopez was a peer tutor, participated in Seize the Brain and was his class’s Student Council representative.
“It is not very often that a fifth grade boy loves both learning and helping others learn,” White said. “He does all of this with a smile on his face and kindness in his heart. The world needs more people like Keirin Morales Lopez.”
Decatur City Schools typically recognizes student of the year recipients at an annual dinner, but the event was canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
