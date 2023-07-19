Improved communication with parents and an intensified focus on recruiting high-performing teachers were among the steps that Decatur City Schools officials said were signs they made progress during the 2022-23 school year on a five-year strategic plan.
“We will always continue to do better,” said DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas. “But I feel like … we did a tremendous amount of work to try to improve the quality of education in Decatur City Schools.”
Douglas said the five-year plan was created during the 2021-22 school year and was a collaborative effort between parents, students and teachers. He said they did community surveys and a Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats (SWOT) analysis.
“Then (we) took the data from the surveys, took the data from the SWOT analysis and basically came up with a new five-year strategic plan which runs from 2022 to 2027,” Douglas said. “For us it was important that we didn’t just want to do the plan and let it sit on the shelf; we wanted to make sure we were taking action steps to improve the areas that our community wanted to improve.”
Douglas gave a presentation on the plan and the district’s accomplishments at the Board of Education meeting last week.
“As a matter of transparency, we wanted to report back at the end of every year how we were progressing along that strategic plan.”
Among the overall goals in the strategic plan was to increase the percentage of students who graduate ready for a career or college, to “actively recruit and retain a high performing staff” and to “make a concerted effort toward engaging parents and the community.”
Douglas said DCS has made significant strides on preparing students for a career or college. According to a Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama analysis, 61% of DCS seniors were college or career ready when graduating in 2018, a number that increased to 93% in 2022.
“Obviously, that’s not 100%, but we’re working to have 100% of our kids to be college and career ready,” Douglas said.
Staffing
The school system has also increased its emphasis on hiring and retaining high-performing staff members, Douglas said.
Michele Gray King, DCS board president and District 1 member, said she believes that teaching is a calling, and all school staff should perform at high levels.
“High-quality personnel can affect school performance, whether it’s the teacher, principal, superintendent, CSFO (chief school financial officer), custodian, etc., whomever; they all play a part,” she said. “When it comes to teachers, we don’t just want any teacher, but we want a good teacher because good teachers are the source of a good education. The quality of a good teacher will determine how much a student can or will grow and learn.”
Yvette Evans, DCS deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said recruiting and retaining high-quality staff is essential.
"The single greatest effect on student growth and achievement is the effectiveness of the teacher," she said.
Douglas said DCS did several things to recruit staff, including going to all the in-state job fairs.
“We host our own job fairs, two a year,” he said. “When you go to a college job fair, you’re there with all 140 school districts or 100 other school districts. When you host your own, then you get people who are interested in your specific school system. We do a combination of both.”
Douglas said once hired, the new teacher is paired up with a veteran teacher mentor.
“We feel like if we can provide a good mentor then that will help them have a good first year and then that helps us retain them,” he said.
Douglas said DCS also made progress in its efforts to engage with parents and the community, in part through the surveys used to develop the strategic plan.
“Our big thing was to try to be as transparent with our community as possible and a part of that is we wanted to make sure we were communicating constantly with our community,” he said.
Douglas said feedback from surveys indicated that parents wanted to be better informed. He said DCS sends out messages to parents often.
“Anytime we have anything happen at a school, whether it be good or bad, we push out that information,” Douglas said.
Among the strategies set forth to meet the goals was to “build and maintain state of the art facilities that meet current and future needs.”
Douglas said the Career Academies of Decatur construction project is nearing completion. Also, plans have been put in place for improvements to the Austin High and Decatur High softball and baseball facilities.
Another strategy adopted in the long-range plan was to “implement a standards-based curriculum that is comprehensive, innovative and relevant to ensure academic success for all students.” Douglas said they implemented a new reading series called Open Court and a new math series called Envision. Both are for elementary-age students.
"In order to meet the state's challenging academic achievement standards, we must put measures in place to make sure that all standards are taught and mastered," Evans said. "The pacing guides, common assessments, curriculum audits, etc., are mechanisms used to make this happen."
Evans said academic tournaments, such as elementary math tournaments, are also important.
"The tournaments are used to help students think critically, problem-solve, work collaboratively with others and utilize the information learned in school," she said. "Tournaments also serve as acceleration type activities for student learning."
King also said these items are critical.
“It is important to continue these practices because we want our students to continue to grow and learn and we want them to continue to excel,” she said.
Another strategy in the long-range plan was to “foster relationships to maximize resources to accomplish our mission and goals.”
Douglas said one of the resources the district used was federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which were provided to schools to address the effects of COVID. DCS used the funds for replacing HVAC systems, after-school tutors, materials and supplies and interventionists who helped reduce class sizes, he said.
“What an interventionist is, you have a classroom teacher that teaches you the unit, but sometimes you don’t grasp it,” Douglas said. “You can be pulled out by an interventionist. The interventionist can provide one-on-one instruction for a kid that’s struggling or somebody that had gotten behind.”
Douglas said in the last school year the district had 50 to 60 interventionists.
Some practices that were continued in the 2022-23 school year included a family engagement initiative, support from school resource officers and solicitation of volunteers to serve in the schools.
“Family, resource officers and volunteers are important to maximize resources in that they play a major role to the success of our school system as well as to us accomplishing our mission and goals,” King said. “Each of them have their own or different functions but they all contribute to improving student achievement, decreasing discipline problems and they also foster better relationships between students, parents and teachers.”
Evans said they want the students to have what they need to be successful.
"The family engagement (initiative) underscores the importance of a partnership between the school and the home," she said. "School resource officers play a pivotal role in helping to keep schools safe and secure so that teaching and learning can occur. Volunteers are always welcome in our schools and they serve in numerous capacities — tutoring, reading to students, helping with math, etc."
