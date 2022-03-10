The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
Resignations
Austin Middle: Jennifer Pinkerton, math teacher, Jan. 25; Antonio Jones, math teacher, Feb. 24.
Special Services: Adeline Carter, special education teacher, Feb. 22.
Retirement
Austin High: Susan Haddock, math teacher, May 27; Angela Dawn Carroll, counselor, April 8.
Austinville Elementary: Kay C. Bush, first grade teacher, May 27; Kimberly Patterson, math coach, May 27; Bridgett Hayes, fourth grade teacher, May 27.
Center for Alternative Programs: Sheila Burks, special education teacher, May 27.
Decatur Middle: Dorothy Montgomery, social studies teacher, May 27.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Maria Garrison, ESL Program Teacher, May 27; Carol Shaw, first grade teacher, May 27; Frankie Strong, third grade teacher, Oct. 1.
Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary: Melissa Penley, third grade teacher, May 27; Jan Mendenhall, counselor, May 27.
Special Services: Jacqueline P. Walker, behavioral specialist, May 27.
Woodmeade Elementary: Susan L. White, fifth grade teacher, May 27; Leah Harper Towns, music teacher, May 27.
Employment
Oak Park Elementary: Lisa Langley Fisher, pre-K-5 teacher, Mar. 10; Molly Tittle, pre-K-5 teacher, March 9.
Decatur High: Emilee Alexander, March 9.
Transfers
Austin High: Emily Harris, transferring from assistant principal at Austin High to principal at Austin Middle, June.
Austin Middle: Terence Hayden, transferring from principal at Austin Middle to unassigned administrator, June.
Short-term contracts
Austin Junior High: Jaclyn Prance, after-school tutor.
Decatur High: Emilee Alexander, after-school tutor.
Special Services: Deana Olinger, homebound teacher.
Woodmeade Elementary: Teresa Shaver, extended learning teacher and bus aide; Hannah Howell, extended learning teacher and bus aide.
— Wes Tomlinson
