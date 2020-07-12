The Decatur City Board of Education undertook the following personnel issues at its meeting Thursday:
Resignations
Austin Middle: James Alan Morrison, health and physical education teacher, May 22.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Katherine H. Griffin, kindergarten teacher, May 22.
CAP: Datie Priest, teacher, June 30.
Special Services: Virginia Kochan Lovett, gifted teacher, May 22.
Employment
Austin Junior: Tabitha Taylor Ray, science teacher, Aug. 5.
Austinville Elementary: Lucy Bradley Burgess, fourth grade teacher; Julianna Woolard, fifth grade teacher.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Deanna Martin, kindergarten teacher.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Kristen Meeker, counselor; Elizabeth Jordan Jennings, kindergarten teacher, Aug. 5.
Career Academies of Decatur: Brantley Park, building construction.
Decatur Middle: Brandy Scott, assistant principal; Joshua Ryan Marshall, eighth grade world history/mass media, Aug. 5.
Change of contract
Austin High: Chelsey Lynn Moore, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 3 to schedule A2, rank BS, step 7, Aug. 5.
Austin Middle: Paul Michael Tassone, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A2, rank BS, step 5, effective Aug. 5.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Anthony Blake Killen, from schedule A2, rank BS, step 5 to A2, rank BS, step 6, Aug. 5.
Career Academies of Decatur: Benjamin T. Maples, from schedule AA, rank MA, step 8 to schedule AA, rank MA, step 10, July 21.
Decatur High: John Kaleb Estes, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 1, Aug. 5.
Decatur Middle: Natalie Elizabeth Wood, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 1, Aug. 5.
Eastwood Elementary: Marquita Yvonne Brown, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A2, rank BS, step 5, Aug. 5.
West Decatur: Ursula Maenda Caston, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 2 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 3, Aug. 5.
Transfers
Austin Junior: Rachel Renee Bailey, from instructional coach at Austin Junior to assistant principal at Austin High, July 9.
Austin Middle: Jennifer Erin Blevins, from ELA teacher at Austin Middle to instructional coach at Austin Middle, July 9; Kathleen Wheeler Hill, from physical education teacher at Austin Middle to third grade teacher at Austinville.
Woodmeade Elementary: Autumn Lee Schlagenhauf, from art teacher at Woodmeade to art teacher at Banks-Caddell/Chestnut Grove.
Short-term contracts
Special Services: Alison P. Gilchrist, SPE teacher; John W. Williamson, SPE teacher; Kimberly G. Hagood, SPE teacher; Elizabeth Jean Orr, EL teacher; Cheri Holsclaw Page, EL teacher; Kelly Waters Elmore, EL teacher; Robert (Hunter) Sandoval, EL teacher; Patricia B. Siek, EL teacher; Jennifer Bolorin, bilingual assessment; Kristyn Lee Timochko, SPE teacher; Carol Moore Conner, SPE teacher; Dale Thomas Fudge, SPE teacher; Patricia Flynn Laughlin, SPE teacher; Briana Horton, SPE teacher; Jessica Gamble Harpe, SPE teacher; Melanie Maynard Milligan, SPE teacher.
