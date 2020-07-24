The Decatur City Schools board took the following personnel actions at its meeting this week.
--
Resignations
Decatur High: James D. Hewitt, social studies teacher, May 22.
Woodmeade Elementary: Megan Iliff Smallwood, kindergarten teacher, May 22.
--
Employment
Austin High: Claudine Beaudry, science teacher.
Austin Middle: Kacy Harcrow, secondary reading teacher; Miranda Justus, sixth grade English/language arts teacher; Mason Dadian, physical education teacher; Magen McGuire, physical education teacher.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Hallie Freeman, fifth grade teacher; Taylor Raegan Ciszek, third grade teacher.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Riley Jones, first grade teacher.
Decatur High: Vandana Rameshbabu, science teacher.
Eastwood Elementary: Tara Wood, kindergarten teacher; Charles Neal Chambliss, math teacher.
Woodmeade Elementary: Tonja Whitenack, teacher in residence; Emily Lakin, kindergarten teacher; Sarah Ray, first grade teacher.
--
Change of contract
Austin Junior High: Tabitha Taylor Ray, Aug. 5.
Decatur High: Natalie Janay Hyde, Aug. 5.
Decatur Middle: Natalie Elizabeth Wood, Aug. 5.
Leon Sheffield Magnet: Jason D. Russell, Aug. 5.
West Decatur Elementary: Ursula Maenda Caston, June 15.
--
Short-term contract
Austin Middle: Somer Praytor, guidance counselor.
