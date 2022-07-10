The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:
Resignations
Austin Junior High: Amie Huff, technology teacher, May 27.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Kristen Meeker, school counselor, May 27.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May 27.
Decatur High: Emilee L. Alexander, math teacher, June 1.
Decatur Middle: Carolyn Pistorius, science teacher, June 1.
Leon Sheffield Magnet: Deanna Crawford, fifth grade teacher, May 27.
Oak Park Elementary: Molly Tittle-Marsh, third grade teacher, May 27.
Special Services: Mary Travers, special education teacher, May 27; Madalyn McBride, special education teacher, May 27; Leslie Pouliot, special education teacher, May 27.
Retirements
Julian Harris Elementary: Cheryl Waye, second grade teacher, Sept. 1.
Employment
Austin High: Deandrea Michelle Williams, instructional coach, 2022-23 school year; Taylor Mathias, health science, 2022-23 school year.
Austin Junior High: William Harold Wisdom, boys physical education teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Macary Humphrey, girls physical education teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Ola Agee, pre-K-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Decatur High: Darian Jahaud Scruggs, math teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Danita Miller, pre-K-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Julian Harris Elementary: Leslie Kaye Brown, pre-K-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Oak Park Elementary: Steven Colt Dozier, physical education teacher, 2022-23 school year; Gurnise Thirkill Rodgers, pre-K-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Special Services: Stephanie Carter, special education teacher, 2022-23 school year; Tippie Walston, elementary special education teacher, 2022-23 school year; Carrington Calvin, secondary special education teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Woodmeade Elementary: Janella Lynn Thompson, pre-K-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Transfers
Austin Middle: Tamera Lowe-Preer, assistant principal at Austin Middle and Austin Junior High to assistant principal at Austin Junior High, July 1.
Leon Sheffield Magnet: Pamela Brannon, fifth grade teacher at Leon Sheffield Magnet to elementary gifted teacher in special services, 2022-23 school year.
West Decatur: Adriana Andrade Denby, teacher-in-residence at West Decatur transferring to teacher-in-residence at Frances Nungester Elementary, 2022-23 school year.
Short-term contracts
Austinville Elementary: Iliana Salazar, teacher.
Career Academies of Decatur: Ira Lacy, cybersecurity instructor; Will Waters, fire/emergency instructor.
Special Services: Isabella Coffell, homebound teacher; Jenniffer Williams McCoy, IEP writing/review; Maria Garrison, English language assessment; Robin Clay, English language coach; Aquarius Bell, summer school teacher; Elizabeth Orr, English language coach; Kelly Elmore, English language coach; Diandra Otero, English language coach; Melanie Milligan, special education (autism); Virginia Folds, English language coach.
— Wes Tomlinson
