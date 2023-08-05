The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions July 24, July 27, July 31 and Aug. 2:
Resignations
• Austin High: Justin Helms, social studies teacher, May 26; Deandrea Williams, instructional coach, Aug. 4; Melanie Lyles, Spanish teacher, May 26
• Austin Junior High: Tabitha Ray, science teacher, May 26
• Austin Middle: Julianna Taylor, physical education teacher, May 26
• Decatur High: Scott Reed, ROTC instructor, July 28; Levi Terry, drivers education teacher, May 26; Caleb Finn, health and physical education teacher, May 26; Chandler Allen, social science teacher, May 26
• Decatur Middle: Verena Owsley, guidance counselor, July 19; Cassandra Thrower, technology teacher, Aug. 9
• Eastwood Elementary: LeeAnn Baggett, first grade teacher, May 26
• Julian Harris Elementary: Nancy Hardison, fourth grade teacher, May 26
• Leon Sheffield Magnet: Megan Parker, fourth grade teacher, May 26
• Oak Park Elementary: Joanna Holcomb, second grade teacher, May 26
• Special Services: Meaghan Gray, special education teacher, May 26; Ashlee Cassel, special education teacher, May 26
• Walter Jackson Elementary: Jessica McClanahan, fourth grade teacher, May 26
• Woodmeade Elementary: Phillippia Fuqua, art teacher, May 26; Wendy Coffey, first grade teacher, May 26
Employment
• Austin Junior High: James Quenton Hill, physical education teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Austin Middle: Shanna Bryant, girls physical education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Jason K. Clark, social studies teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Austinville Elementary: Karly Marie Kruse, pre-K-5, 2023-2024 school year; Eleanor Catherine Counts, pre-K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Banks-Caddell Elementary: Claire Grammer, physical education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Jennifer Ann Long, pre-K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Center for Alternative Programs: Timothy Chaffee, English language arts teacher, July 31
• Decatur High: Christen Stasevich, business education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; James Duthu, Senior Army JROTC instructor, 2023-2024 school year; Toia Cherise Bell, business education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Jason Lamar Walker, assistant principal, July 25; Charles Thomas Meadows, ACT prep teacher, July 31; Hunter Monroe Johnson, social science teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Amanda Marie Ingram, social science teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Susan Michele Gossett, assistant principal, 2023-2024 school year; Bobbi Rene Bell, guidance counselor, 2023-2024 school year; Tyler Yearwood, science teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Brandon Boatwright, social science teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Larinda M. Donnell, guidance counselor, 2023-2024 school year; Laurel Stoner Hudson, business education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Stephen P. White, social science teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Decatur Middle: Jasmine M. Cater, reading teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Jonathan James Barnett, guidance counselor, 2023-2024 school year; Erin Carroll Staffler, TEAMS math teacher, July 31
• Eastwood Elementary: Gregory Alan Pearcy, music teacher, July 31; Serena Louise Brizic, K-5 teacher, July 31; Courtney C. Tittle, K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Frances Nungester Elementary: Myisha Arnell Walton, pre-K-5 teacher, July 31
• Julian Harris Elementary: Leah Cotties, pre-K-5 teacher, July 31; Angela Elizabeth Strickland, preK-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Camille Hope Kroeger, art teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Leon Sheffield Magnet: Morgan Talbot McFarland, K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Hope G. Reynolds, K-5 teacher, July 31; Ebony Grace Spencer, pre-K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Emily Williams, guidance counselor, 2023-2024 school year
• Oak Park Elementary: Baylee Hope King, pre-K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Amber M. Gentry, pre-K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Special Services: Sarah Kathryn Bendall, secondary special education teacher, July 31; Benjamin Carter Dreher, secondary special education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Amber Garth, behavioral specialist, 2023-2024 school year
• Walter Jackson Elementary: Amanda Wright pre-K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• West Decatur Elementary: Carley Seal, pre-K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Woodmeade Elementary: Serena Denae Zacour, pre-K-5 teacher, July 31
— Erica Smith
