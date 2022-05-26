The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Friday:
--
Resignations
Austin High: Major Deacon, social studies teacher, May 27; William Cody Sanders, drivers education teacher, May 27; Rachel Strasburger, English teacher, May 27; Darian Scruggs, science teacher, May 27; Chriscina Manimoi, science teacher, May 27.
Austin Middle: Kacy Harcrow, reading teacher, May 27; Ashley Barry, social studies teacher, May 27; Deborah Delacey, English teacher, May 27; Kristi Love, social studies teacher, May 27; Jamesia Edmond, health & physical education teacher, May 27.
Austinville Elementary: Lucy Burgess, fourth grade teacher, May 27.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Jamie Weimann, first grade teacher, May 27.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Elizabeth Jennings, first grade teacher, May 27; Riley Payne Jones, first grade teacher, May 27.
Decatur High: Brittany January, mathematics teacher, May 27.
Decatur Middle: Matthew Flanagan, social studies teacher, May 27; Tristin Wood, special education teacher, May 27.
Eastwood Elementary: Daniel Justice, health & physical education teacher, May 27.
Oak Park Elementary: Charis Garcia, fourth grade teacher, May 27.
Special Services: Cheryl Harper, special education teacher, May 27; Deborah Springer, educational interpreter, May 27.
West Decatur Elementary: Olivia Bishop, first grade teacher, May 27.
--
Employment
Austin Junior High: Laura Thrower Vines, girls physical education teacher/coach, 2022-23 school year; Briley M. Stephenson, CTE teacher – health science, 2022-2023 school year; Adam W. Hill, English Language Arts teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Austin Middle: Olivia Grace Nolen, art teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Lauren Barton, reading teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Austinville Elementary: Parrish Smith, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Natasha Andrea Hollis, K-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year; Laurie Kenerly Fox, preK-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Decatur High: Michelle Withrow, guidance counselor, 2022-23 school year; Jennifer Gidley, math teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Sentria Lowe, guidance counselor, 2022-23 school year.
Decatur Middle: Alexa Grace West, social studies teacher, 2022-23 school year; Verena Owsley, guidance counselor, 2022-23 school year; Maggie Gerken, English Language Arts teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Julian Harris Elementary: Marcy Reynolds, guidance counselor, 2022-23 school year.
Leon Sheffield Magnet School: Tanya Spillman, grade 3-5 teacher, 2022-23 school year.
Oak Park Elementary: Leigh Ann Chiles, reading specialist, 2022-2023 school year.
---
Transfers
Austin High: Heather Tucker, CTE – health science teacher at Austin High to secondary special education teacher at special services, 2022-23 school year; William McRea, social studies teacher at Austin High to social studies teacher at Austin Middle, 2022-23 school year.
Austin Junior High: Brian Davis, health & physical education teacher at Austin Junior High to physical education teacher at Austin High; Dustin Box, English Language Arts teacher at Austin Junior High to English Language Arts teacher at Austin High, 2022-23 school year.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Kimberly D. Linley, second grade teacher at Banks-Caddell Elementary to reading specialist at Woodmeade Elementary, 2022-23.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Hannah Suggs, kindergarten teacher at Frances Nungester to PreK-5 teacher at Benjamin Davis Elementary, 2022-23 school year.
Julian Harris Elementary: Amanda Sikes, third grade teacher at Julian Harris to reading teacher at Austin Middle, 2022-23 school year; Carlton Brown Couch, third grade teacher at Julian Harris to preK-5 teacher at Benjamin Davis Elementary, 2022-23 school year.
---
Short-term contracts
Austin High: Aimee Williams, summer school teacher; Ann Murphree Faulk, guidance counselor; Arri Owens, summer school teacher; Sarah Smith, summer school teacher; Abby Tinley, summer school teacher; Joe Betterton, summer school teacher; Allie Brooks, summer school teacher; Kevin Shannon, summer school teacher.
Austin Junior High: Mary Sue Fleischauer, add scholar’s bowl supplement; Erin Waggett, summer school teacher; Elizabeth Webb, summer school teacher; Stephania Baggs, summer school teacher; Shawnta Fleming, summer school teacher; Elizabeth Hastings, summer school teacher; Jen McCoy, summer school teacher
Austin Middle: Mary Sue Fleischauer, remove scholar’s bowl supplement; Casey Ingouf, remove scholar’s bowl supplement; Ashley Barry, add scholar’s bowl supplement; Kendria Sutherlin, summer school teacher; Carol Conner, summer school teacher; Amber Dudley, summer school teacher; Patricia Huff, summer school teacher.
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Melissa Olinger, principal.
Decatur High: Kamelia Warren, summer school teacher; Medwin Keith Bozeman, summer school teacher; Kimberly Evans, summer school teacher; Tamara Smith, summer school teacher; Megan Hulsey, summer school teacher; Sara Howard, summer school teacher; Crystal Peden, summer school teacher; Amanda Whitmire, summer school teacher; Ginny Owens, summer school teacher.
Decatur Middle: Carolyn Swanner, summer school teacher; Eddie Whitehead, summer school teacher; Ashley Stricklin, summer school teacher; Haley Kuhlman, summer school teacher; Karen Stephenson, summer school teacher; Rick Doke, summer school teacher.
Leon Sheffield Magnet School: Molly Cranston, summer school teacher; Lauren Tucker, summer school substitute.
Oak Park Elementary: Leigh Ann Chiles, summer school teacher.
Special Services: Jessica Mitchell, summer school teacher; Janell Hill, gifted; Deana Olinger, summer school (EXCEL); Jennifer Bolorin, summer school (SLA); Nora Jackson, summer school (AIM/ESY); Audra Renee Reeves, summer school (SLA); Melissa Farris Simmons, summer school (SLA); Briana Beth Horton, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE); Robert Lewis Murphy, summer school (SSAC); Jenniffer McCoy, summer school; Tristin Wood, summer school teacher.
Woodmeade Elementary: Chelsee Hogue, summer school teacher; Mollie Flanagan, summer school teacher.
— Wes Tomlinson
