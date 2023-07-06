The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:
--
Resignations
• Austin Junior High: Macary Humphrey, physical education teacher, May 26
• Decatur High: Brittany Tanner, business education teacher, May 26; Katharine Bates, counselor, June 30
• Eastwood Elementary: Elana Brister, music teacher, May 26
• Frances Nungester Elementary: Katherine Smith, fifth grade teacher, May 26
• Leon Sheffield Magnet: Whitney Lawrence, math coach, May 26; Jasmine Simpson, school counselor, May 26
• Special Services: Kelly Ward, special education teacher, May 26
--
Employment
• Austin High: Lendon Hunter Smothers, driver’s education teacher, July 31
• Austin Middle: Kayla Elizabeth Cox, guidance counselor, July 13
• Banks-Caddell Elementary: Mallory Payton Steed, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Benjamin Davis Elementary: Mary C. Keen, pre-K to 2 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Chestnut Grove Elementary: Jessica Duke Harris, art teacher, July 31; Myra Reed, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Decatur City: Matt Diekemper, virtual school secondary math teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Lindsay Dee Mercier, secondary special education teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Decatur High: Christian B. Minkler, social science teacher, July 31; Kasey Michelle Martin, math teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Marqavius Jaleel King, health education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Tucker A. Dodd, physical education teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Aairon Savage, secondary teacher, July 31; Lindsay Vanover, secondary teacher/head softball coach, 2023-2024 school year
• Decatur Middle: Carrie Leigh Buss, CTE teacher – GreenPower, July 31; Leslie Hunt Dean, girls physical education teacher, July 31; David Clifton, English language arts teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Eastwood Elementary: Gregory Alan Pearcy, music teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Frances Nungester Elementary: Morgan K. Owens, pre-K to 5 teacher, July 31; Allison Dalton, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Lesley Fletcher, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Myisha Arnell Walton, pre-K to 5 teacher, July 31
• Julian Harris Elementary: Sara Paige Harrison, pre-K to 5 teacher, July 31
• Oak Park Elementary: Maria Caroline Peterman, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Tonya Kay Brogden, guidance counselor, 2023-2024 school year; Rebecca Ann Sumner, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Stella E. Wright-McCall, OSR pre-K lead teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Jamie Rogers, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Special Services: Tamika Liddell, elementary special education teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• Walter Jackson Elementary: Kizzy R. Hatcher, guidance counselor, July 31; Alexis Taylor Connolly, K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year; Stephanie Nicole Cotner K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
• West Decatur Elementary: Alexandria James, K-5 teacher, 2023-2024 school
• Woodmeade Elementary: Carolyn Dawn Jones, pre-K to 5 teacher, 2023-2024 school year
--
Transfers
• Oak Park Elementary: Annie Diaz, assistant principal at Oak Park Elementary transferring to assistant principal at Chestnut Grove Elementary, July 5
— Erica Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.