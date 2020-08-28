The Decatur City school board approved the following personnel actions Wednesday.
--
Resignations
Austin Middle: Nathan J. Holmes, math teacher, Oct. 2.
--
Employment
Oak Park Elementary: Victoria Jackson, teacher.
--
Change of contract
Austin High: Bruce Mauricus Pears, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 3, Aug. 5; Matthew D. Humphries, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 4 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 7, Aug. 5; Emily P. Harris, from schedule E2, rank MA, step 4 to schedule E2, rank Ed.S/AA, step 4, Aug. 12.
Austin Middle: Magen Shay McGuire, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 6, Aug. 5; Jacob Michael Handley, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 3 to schedule A1, rank Ed.S/AA, step 4, July 23; Kacy Lolies Harcrow, from schedule A2, rank BS, step 5 to schedule A2, rank BS, step 7, Aug. 5.
Career Academies of Decatur: Stephan Dornell Long, from schedule AA, rank BS, step 9 to schedule AA, rank MA, step 10, July 30.
Decatur High: Charles N. Chambliss, from schedule A2, rank MA, step 9 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 12, Aug. 5; Robert S. Cosby, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 2 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 17, Aug. 5; Justin A. Moore, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 3 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 14, Aug. 5.
Decatur Middle: Jessica D. Shipley, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 2 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 3, Aug. 14.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Nia Catrece-Smith Epperson, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 4 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 5, Aug. 14.
Julian Harris Elementary: Melody Waldrop Echols, from schedule K, rank KK, step 6 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 4, Aug. 12.
Oak Park Elementary: Aaron Jamal Kennedy, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 1, Aug. 5.
Special Services/Julian Harris Elementary: Erin Hutter Roberts, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 2 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 3, July 23; Adriana De Rodriguez, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 2 to schedule A9, rank BS, step 3, Aug. 3.
Woodmeade Elementary: Phillippia Jevon Fuqua, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 1, Aug. 5.
--
Short-term contracts
Austin Jr. High: Marie Antionett Knox, long term sub, withdrawn.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Jamie Morgan, long term sub.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Angie B. Whittington, principal sub.
Oak Park Elementary: Carla Snead, intervention teacher; June Speake, intervention teacher; Leigh Ann Chiles, intervention teacher; Marla Hardin, intervention teacher; Morgan Coulter, intervention teacher, all from Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021.
Special Services: Vera Smith, IEPs/data/intervention, from Aug. 27-Sept. 30.
