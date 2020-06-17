The Decatur City school board approved the following personnel actions Tuesday.
Resignations
Austin High: Ashley Layne Horne, science teacher, May 22.
Banks-Caddell: Joy Holcomb Martin, art teacher, May 22.
Decatur High: Rebecca Suzanne Courtney, family and consumer science teacher, May 22; Prentice Devaughn Thomas, science teacher, May 22; Alexandra Nicole Hall, math teacher, June 15.
Decatur Middle: Darren Lee James, career tech teacher, May 22; Jonathan Max Dashner, Spanish teacher, May 22.
Julian Harris: Beth Barnhart Stough, counselor, May 22.
Employment
Austin High: Michael Pryor, assistant principal.
Austinville: Stacie Givens, contract principal.
Banks-Caddell: Hannah Keenum, kindergarten teacher.
Decatur High: Natalie Elizabeth Wood, physical education teacher, Aug. 5; Michelle Mitchell, assistant principal.
Eastwood: YeVonne Brown, kindergarten teacher.
Julian Harris: Hannah Tilley, fourth grade teacher.
Oak Park: Aaron Jamal Kennedy, elementary music teacher.
Woodmeade: Taunya Smith, contract principal.
Change of contract
Austin High: Chelsey Lynn Moore, Aug 5; Benjamin D. Garth, contract principal; Jessica A. Holmes, June 8.
Austin Junior High: Bryan Jimenez, Aug. 5; Mark B. Christopher, contract principal; Mary (Judith) Roberts Park, from drama teacher at Austin Junior to drama teacher at Decatur High, Aug. 5.
Austin Middle: Dekresha Kuneca Fambro, Aug. 5.
Benjamin Davis: Aundrea Davis Hanson, contract principal.
Career Academy of Decatur: Benjamin T. Maples, July 21.
Central Office: Yvette Johnson Evans, deputy superintendent contract; Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent contract.
Decatur High DP: Rachel Real Poovey, contract principal.
Decatur Middle: Destinee Rajine Briskey, Aug. 5.
Eastwood: Elizabeth S. Hales, contract principal.
Frances Nungester: Shannon Whitfield McCaskey, contract principal.
Julian Harris: Angela B. Barnes, contract principal.
Leon Sheffield Magnet: David A. Kross, contract principal.
Oak Park: Theodoria P. Jackson, contract principal.
Special Services: Datie I Priest, from academic recovery at-risk coordinator at SSAC to teacher at CAP.
West Decatur: Jennifer Howard Edwards, contract principal.
Transfers
Austin High: Michael Wade Bobbitt, from assistant principal at Austin High to assistant principal at Decatur High; Tommie Johnson, from assistant principal at Austin High to assistant principal at Austin Junior High; Clayton D. Sloan, from assistant band director to band director.
Austin Junior: Jacob Lee Hembree, from assistant principal at Austin Junior High to assistant principal at Austin Middle.
Austin Middle: Rebekah Lynn Higgins, from instructional coach at Austin Middle to probationary contract principal at Chestnut Grove.
Austinville: Shannon Kirby, from third grade teacher at Austinville to fourth grade teacher at Leon Sheffield Magnet.
Decatur High: Calandra Leann Sales, from assistant principal at Decatur High to assistant principal at Austin Junior High.
Oak Park: Leslie Coan Dutton, from teacher at Oak Park Elementary to reading specialist at Austinville.
Short-term contracts
Austin Junior High: Rachel Renee Bailey, instructional coach.
Decatur High: Sabra Davis, long term sub, Oct. 9-Nov. 20.
Decatur Middle: Brittany Dawn Clayton, pacing guide committee.
Special Services: Joni Sue Bair, EL summer school, June 17-Aug. 5; Elizabeth (Beth) Rodgers Hellebrand, iSPIRE.
Summer School: Angelia Lynne Maples, English teacher; Ashley Elizabeth Lawrence, history teacher, sessions 1 and 2; Susan Howie Haddock, ACCESS facilitator, sessions 1 and 2; Shena R. Ivey, department head SPE/9-12, sessions 1 and 2; Alan Gary Watkins, drivers education summer session, July 6-July 17.
