The Decatur City school board approved a personnel agenda last week, including the transfer of Elizabeth Lovelace, from technology coach with the Central Office to principal at Banks-Caddell Elementary School, effective last Thursday.
--
Certified personnel
--
Resignations
Austin High: Ronald Childress, JROTC Instructor, July 24.
Banks-Caddell: Whitney Michelle Johnson, second grade teacher, May 28; Hannah Elizabeth Keenum, fourth grade teacher, May 28; Marcy Reynolds, counselor, May 28.
Decatur High: Amy M. Godwin, math teacher, May 28; Stacey Maze Lovett, math teacher, May 28; Roderick L. Lovett, teacher/coach, May 28.
Eastwood: Elizabeth Barnes Hicks, fifth grade teacher, May 28.
Frances Nungester: Lauren Flautt Ferguson, counselor, May 28.
Special Services: Rachel Real Poovey, coordinator of developmental services, June 30.
Woodmeade: Sarah Elizabeth Ray, first grade teacher, May 28.
--
Employment
Austin High: William Cody Sanders, driver education teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Priscilla Davis, Army JROTC, NCO instructor (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Austin Junior High: Lena Austin, drama teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Austin Middle: Kristi Nicole Love, seventh grade social science teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Amanda Kathryn Anderson, teacher/choral director (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Yanique Rolingson, sixth grade reading teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Steven Paul Miller, seventh grade social science teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Ashley Elizabeth Barry, sixth grade social studies teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Austinville: Heather Matthews, K-5 teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Benjamin Davis: Jamie Morgan, K-2 teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Career Academies of Decatur: Alesia L. Doran, CTE teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Chestnut Grove: Kathryn Leslie Shaw, library media specialist (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Jennifer L. Holt, K-5 teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Decatur High: Matthew Meyer, math teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Cynthia Dawn Wales, instructional coach, July 16; Patrick Harris McAbee, social science teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Chandler B. Allen, history teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Decatur Middle: Hope Quinn, Spanish exploratory teacher, Aug. 2; Carolyn Swanner, eighth/ninth grade world history teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Frances Nungester: Katie Mae Brazier Hammonds, first grade teacher, Aug. 2; Melanie Elaine Vaughan, guidance counselor (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Leon Sheffield Magnet: Macy Ladner, drama teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Special Services: Riley B. Adcock: secondary special education teacher, Aug. 2; Charles Alan Willoughby, secondary special education teacher, Aug. 2; Ashlee Cassel, secondary special education teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Paige Barber Williamson, speech language pathologist (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
West Decatur: Charlie O. Jones, K-5 teacher, Aug. 2.
Woodmeade: Hannah Moore, first grade teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
--
Transfers
Austin Junior High: Nancy Lee Hasting, from science teacher at Austin Junior to instructional coach at Austin Junior; Courtney Elizabeth Turner, from art/drama teacher at Austin Junior High to drama teacher at Austin High, effective Aug. 2; Tyler Keith Stephenson, from social studies teacher at Austin High School to assistant principal at Austin Middle, effective Thursday.
Austin Middle: Magda Elena White, from social studies teacher at Austin Middle to social science teacher at Austin High, effective Aug. 2; Olivia Gale Bishop, from reading teacher at Austin Middle to K-5 teacher at West Decatur, effective Aug. 2; Amanda D. Bohler, from social studies teacher at Austin Middle to secondary gifted teacher at Special Services, effective Aug. 2.
Austinville: Kimberly M. Wilkinson, from third grade teacher at Austinville to fourth grade teacher at Leon Sheffield Magnet, effective July 30.
Banks-Caddell: Porshia N. Lockhart, from first grade teacher at Banks-Caddell to reading coach (unassigned) at Decatur City Schools, effective Aug. 2.
Decatur High: Karen Lynn Gibson Stephenson, from math teacher at Decatur High to math teacher at Decatur Middle, effective Aug. 2.
Decatur Middle: Michael J. Burns, from health/physical education teacher at Decatur Middle to health teacher/coach at Decatur High, effective Aug. 2.
Frances Nungester: Nia Catrece Strong (Epperson), from first grade teacher at Frances Nungester to math coach at Woodmeade Elementary, effective Aug. 2.
Julian Harris: Melissa Ann Olinger, from third grade teacher at Julian Harris to reading coach at Oak Park Elementary, effective Aug. 2.
West Decatur: Wanda Faye Shaw, from kindergarten teacher at West Decatur to K-5 teacher at Benjamin Davis, effective Aug. 2; Jacqueline Mae Hope, from sixth grade teacher at West Decatur to sixth grade teacher at Austin Middle, effective Aug. 2.
--
Short-term contracts
Austin High Summer School: Mia Williams Cox, teacher.
Austin Junior High: Sabra Ann Davis, art teacher, Sept. 7-Oct. 15.
Special Services: Amber Leanne Bates, homebound teacher; Jack Underwood, homebound teacher; Jack Underwood, interventionist; Robert Murphy, teacher; Amber Bates, homebound teacher.
Summer Learning Academy: Joyce A. Braden, teacher.
--
Non-certified personnel
--
Resignations
Central Office: Kryssi Erin Diekemper, clerical aide, June 3; Emily McDowell Elam, technology supervisor, June 30.
--
Employment
Austin High: Leslie M. Harbison, custodian, start date July 12.
Austin Middle: Romone Neloms, custodian (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Austinville Elementary: Paul Howard Phelps, teacher aide-ISS (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Chestnut Grove: Abigail Sharp, pre-K auxiliary teacher (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Frances Nungester: Jeremie Lawan Lane, custodian (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Special Services Center: Kristel Engle (Cottingham), CNP worker, start date Aug. 2; Sarah Povenza-Smith, CNP worker, start date Aug. 2; Terrell Montez Jones, bus driver (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
West Decatur: Roni Cristine Gallik, custodian (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval); Jesse Bailey, head custodian (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval).
Woodmeade Elementary: Robin Byrd, bookkeeper (pending the procurement of satisfactory documentation and board approval)
--
Transfers
Austin High: Ron Christopher Dillard, from custodian at Austin High to high school maintenance supervisor, effective Thursday.
Central Office: Tina Knox Morris, from accounting at Central Office to CNP bookkeeper at Special Services Center effective Thursday.
Decatur Middle: Nikaela C. Jones, from aide at Decatur Middle to aide at Chestnut Grove effective Aug. 2.
West Decatur: Pamela K. Haynes, from custodian at West Decatur to custodian at Austin/CAP effective 2021-2022 school year.
--
Short-term contracts
Frances Nungester: Anavelia Hernandez, custodian.
Special Services Center: Grantland Steele, aide.
--
Non-faculty or volunteer coaches (volunteer-non paid)
Austin High: Molly Clayton, band, volunteer; Andrew Robinson, band, volunteer; Dottie Eagle-Andrews, band, volunteer; Aaron Plunkett, band, volunteer; Taylor Samuel James, band, volunteer; Camille Berry, band, volunteer; Ben Cooper, band, volunteer; and Tim Clinton, band.
--
Leave of absence
--
Certified
Austinville: Deanna Workman Crawford, requests FMLA, Aug 2-Oct. 1; Sarah Elizabeth Hughes, requests FMLA, Aug. 2-Oct. 1.
Eastwood: Taylor Medlock Foutz, requests FMLA, Aug. 2-Sept. 28.
--
Classified
Austin High: Gloria Rena Thompson, requests FMLA.
Banks-Caddell: Andrea Odilia Gonzales, requests FMLA
— Marian Accardi
