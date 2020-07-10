Decatur City Schools will open Aug. 12, but what that reopening will look like will remain uncertain even after the system releases its reopening road map next week, according to school officials.
Superintendent Michael Douglas told board members Thursday that he and DCS staff are developing a plan for reopening and will submit a draft to board members to review over the weekend. The draft plan will then go to principals Monday and teachers Tuesday, and a final version should be available for parents later next week.
He said the Summer Learning Academy remains scheduled for July 20-31.
DCS Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said those who choose to learn using a virtual format may begin the process of receiving and setting up their devices before Aug. 12 to ensure they are prepared when school starts.
Satterfield said the plan for reopening will follow the COVID-19 threat levels designated by the Alabama Department of Public Health, with green, yellow, orange and red levels each indicating a progressively more severe threat.
“I could see initially (level) red being a switch to virtual learning,” Satterfield said. “Our plan right now is to develop everything in stages so nothing is set for a long period of time.”
As of Thursday, Morgan County was coded yellow, meaning "moderate risk." However, ADPH risk assessments lag five days behind the data. Morgan County on Thursday saw its highest number of new cases since testing began.
The ADPH risk levels are set by county and incorporate various factors, including whether the number of new cases has been increasing or declining over the last 14 days, the percentage of tests that come back positive, whether adequate testing is available in the county, and whether the number of people reporting COVID-like symptoms is increasing or decreasing.
While the ADPH risk assessment does not expressly apply to schools, it includes guidelines for children. In a moderate-risk county, for example, ADPH advises they should stay at least 6 feet away from people not in their household, and any interaction between children at playgrounds and public places should be limited.
Satterfield said the reopening process will go in phases, so it can be adjusted frequently depending on changing conditions.
The district’s first phase of reopening will end Sept. 7, and the schools will transition into phase two after Labor Day weekend.
“And then we can reassess our plan,” Satterfield said. “We’re not trying to make a plan and say, ‘This is exactly how things are going to work from now to Christmas.’ We’re looking at our plan in short increments of time.”
It’s unclear whether or not masks will be required inside schools. Satterfield said there are staff both for and against a mask requirement.
“There may be some decisions based on city ordinances and health department ordinances that are out of our control,” Satterfield said. “We don’t feel right now that we’re necessarily in a rush to make a decision today, because there’s things pending with the city ordinance and we hear there’s things pending with the state health department.”
The Decatur City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance that requires masks in most public settings, but Mayor Tab Bowling has said he may veto it. While the ordinance does not expressly exclude schools from a mask requirement, council members indicated during debate over the ordinance that they were under the impression the ordinance could not apply to schools.
Due to procedural problems in Wednesday's vote, the council will vote again on the ordinance this morning at a 9:55 a.m. meeting.
Sick students
Satterfield said the DCS road map will address issues such as whether or not visitors will be allowed inside during the school day, and how schools will respond if a student becomes sick during the day.
Though the plans are not finalized, Satterfield said schools will designate a room where sick students can wait until they can be picked up.
“Basically what we envision is an area somewhat near the health room or near the front office area that a student can sit, separated from others, and possibly even do their work or lay their head down until they can be picked up,” he said. “But we won’t be sending a student that has certain symptoms back to the classroom and possibly exposing others.”
Satterfield said school-provided transportation for sick children whose parents cannot pick them up is another possibility the district is considering.
Currently, Decatur City Schools has 17 school nurses. Some schools require multiple nurses, Satterfield said, leaving four schools without a full-time nurse available. Satterfield said this may present challenges this fall, especially if a child becomes sick at school and has to wait a few hours to be seen by a nurse.
The district is looking to add new nurses, but Satterfield said it’s hard to attract candidates because COVID-19 has increased the demand for nurses in hospitals and other medical facilities.
Wendy Lang, UniServ director for the Fifth District of the Alabama Education Association, said while the socialization students experience at school is important, safety must come first.
“I have several members who are concerned about health issues with regard to going back to school, and I’ve heard from parents who are concerned about sending their children back to school. I think it’s front and center of everyone’s mind,” Lang said.
Hartselle City Schools and Morgan County Schools are still finalizing their reopening plans for the upcoming fall.
Spokeswoman for Morgan County Schools Lisa Screws said the district will hold a COVID-19 task force meeting Monday. She said interim superintendent Dee Fowler wants the district to have a plan in place to release reopening plans by the end of next week.
