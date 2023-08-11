Decatur City Schools has increased substitute teacher pay by $2.14 per hour, and officials said they hope it will help reduce a shortage of substitutes.
The pay is going from $12.86 an hour to $15 an hour. Superintendent Michael Douglas said school leaders feared that without an increase they would lose substitutes to other district positions.
“Guidelines were put out by the state to where all support staff had to be in minimum of $15 an hour. Then it became where other employees were paid more than subs, so in order to keep subs, we had to get them up to that $15 an hour threshold,” Douglas said. “What we couldn’t have was people choosing not to be a sub to work these other $15 an hour positions (in the district).”
He said substitute teachers have a valuable role.
“What that cost is (when substitutes aren't available), other teachers have to cover classes and lose their planning time which is so valuable for them getting prepared for their students."
He said Decatur has had a fill rate for subs that ranged from the high 80s to low 90s percentage-wise. "Very rarely are we 100% filled with subs,” he said.
Finding enough substitutes has never been easy, Douglas said.
“ “This isn’t a new problem, but I do think it has gotten a little bit worse over the last few years.”
Yvette Evans, DCS deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said just like there is a teacher shortage, there is a substitute teacher shortage, and it creates challenges for the district.
“Each one of our schools though, what we did to try to help combat that, was to place a permanent substitute at each location; that helped some,” she said. “In those instances where a teacher is sick or their child is sick and it’s not a planned absence, we have somebody there to cover that absence.”
Evans said she hopes the pay increase will attract more substitutes.
“Anytime money’s involved and that will give people a little bit more, I think it’s enticing, at least,” she said. “I’m hoping that it will make a difference.”
Douglas said a multitude of substitutes work in the district every day.
“You’re always going to have a teacher out sick or professional development,” he said. “So, yes, we have substitutes every single school day, some days are more than others. We’re really dependent on our substitutes to fill in when our teachers are sick, or they have other obligations.”
Evans said the daily number of substitutes is fluid.
“That’s something that is quite volatile,” she said. “You never know who’s going to be out for an emergency.”
The district has short-term but also long-term substitutes, Douglas said.
“If somebody’s out on maternity leave or we have a catastrophic situation with an employee, sometimes we’ll put long-term subs in there so that the kids can have consistency for those long absences.”
Douglas said having enough substitutes is important.
“Nothing replaces the certified teacher, but when you don’t have subs, your teachers are losing their planning periods covering classes and that really does affect instruction long-term,” he said. “So, we have to have our substitutes that fill in and hopefully allow the students to do the work the teachers left them. But it really does become a hardship when we don’t have enough substitutes.”
Evans said all substitute teachers are outsourced through a third party, Kelly Services, a staffing agency.
