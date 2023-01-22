The Decatur City Board of Education last week approved a move implemented this year reducing the number of common assessments of junior high and high school students from four to three per school year.
DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said the suggestion to cut back on the number of assessments was made by the teachers.
“These aren’t state tests, these are tests that the teachers created. It helps ensure that we’re covering all the standards, following our pacing guides,” Douglas said. “It also helps us as a district see how our kids are progressing before they take state tests; that’s kind of the purpose of them.”
Douglas said the assessments are not mandated by the state, so DCS is not required to give any of the tests. He said the teachers thought three assessments would be more appropriate than four.
“I think there are a lot of decisions in education you kind of need to defer to your teachers; they’re the professionals,” Douglas said. “If they think three is appropriate to get the job done then I certainly agree.”
Douglas said teachers will still be assessing their students even with one less common assessment.
“We’re continually assessing our children, whether it be a teacher-made test or a district-made test,” he said. “If you take these out and we don’t do common assessments, teachers are still going to assess our kids. Part of education is you teach a concept and then you assess.”
The common assessments were just generalized tests, Douglas said.
“This was just a common assessment across different classes to ensure that regardless of the class that you’re in we’re monitoring all our kids’ learning,” he said.
Michele Gray King, DCS Board of Education District 1 member and president, joined a unanimous board Tuesday in approving the reduction in the number of assessments but said they remain essential.
“How do you know how well they are grasping and retaining the material if you don’t test?” she said.
Douglas said the assessments used to be taken every nine weeks. Now, the first is nine weeks after the school year begins, the second is mid-year after Christmas break, and the third will be in the final nine weeks of the school year.
The DCS board also unanimously authorized Douglas to change the number of assessments again if he chooses, without having to return to the board for approval.
“If next year we wanted to go to two or if we wanted to go back to four or if we wanted to go to 10 … or I wanted to eliminate them altogether, we wouldn’t have to come back before the board,” Douglas said. “We really think … the teachers need to determine how many we give.”
