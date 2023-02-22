With pressures on teachers increasing, Decatur City Schools will continue a program that Eagle Counseling's Heather Lawson says works with educators to set healthy boundaries, utilize assertive communication and cope with stress and anxiety.
Lawson, a licensed professional counselor who has worked at Eagle Counseling for 10 years, said a majority of teachers she works with in sessions are experiencing compassion fatigue — the term for the psychological, mental and emotional burnout that comes from helping others.
“All of the teachers I have been working with present with symptoms related to stress, anxiety and depression,” Lawson said. “With many teachers leaving the profession, there’s a great deal of pressure placed on teachers who stay in education to pick up the additional responsibilities left behind.”
The Decatur school board voted last week to renew the system's contract with Eagle Consulting, Counseling Division. Also known as Eagle Counseling, the company provides DCS-funded counseling services to teachers and other full-time employees. This will be the second year the service is available.
The idea to support teachers through mental health initiatives came in the fall of 2021. DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said he saw teachers needed extra support. In the throes of the pandemic, they faced academic and disciplinary challenges in the classroom, likely dealt with grief at home and tried to handle students' changing mental and physical health needs as best they could.
DSC first contracted with Decatur-based Eagle Counseling to provide mental health support last winter, and they renewed the service for another year based on teacher need.
“We felt like we needed to use resources to provide people an outlet to get counseling for free,” Douglas said. “We know our teachers can’t be at their best if they’re not in a good headspace.”
DCS chose Eagle Counseling to administer these services to protect the privacy and confidentiality of their employees. By using an outside entity, any of DCS’s near 600 teachers and 500 staff members can access help without alerting the school system.
Eagle Counseling does not disclose the number of DCS staff members accessing the service for confidentiality purposes, but Lawson said numerous teachers have taken advantage of the counseling opportunity.
“The teachers I have been meeting with this past year have all provided wonderful feedback,” Lawson said. “They have expressed how thankful they are for us as an organization and how grateful they are that their school board has seen the need and stepped up in this way.”
School officials said the Eagle Counseling services are billed by use. The contract provides that DCS will cover the $15 co-pay for five counseling sessions per employee. After five sessions, the employee will be responsible for paying the $15 co-pay. The contract also includes a $300 rate for onsite training classes on topics like stress management and mental health awareness.
Encouraging teachers
Douglas said the community can help support teachers in small ways. To make a positive difference for teachers in the classroom, Douglas suggests parents become invested in their children’s learning at home and enroll them in extracurricular activities.
“When kids are involved, it leads to them being more successful in school,” Douglas said. “We don’t need isolation. We need parents involved; we need them to know what’s going on. We need your kids involved.”
Both Lawson and Douglas emphasize that expressing gratitude for teachers goes a long way. Douglas encourages families and students to send emails to teachers who made a positive impact on their learning — even if it was years ago.
“The best recruiter of teachers has always been teachers,” Douglas said, and that recruitment does not happen unless they enjoy their jobs. “If we don’t collectively, as a state or a nation, start celebrating teachers and supporting teachers, we’re going to run into an even bigger teacher shortage than we already have.”
