The red carpet was literally rolled out for 5-year-old Africa Beltran and her classmates at Austinville Elementary on Thursday, her first day as a kindergartner and the first day of the school year for Decatur City Schools.
Africa's dad said she was ready.
“She waited for the day,” Belito Beltran said. "She asked me a few weeks ago, ‘Daddy, Daddy, I want to go to school; how many days?’ Every day she asked me and we counted the days.”
Africa attended pre-K at Austinville Elementary but said she was happy to now be a kindergartner. She said she felt “good” about the first day of school, “because I’m excited.”
Belito Beltran has six children, three of whom are school age. He was sure to get plenty of photos and videos of Africa on Thursday morning.
“I feel very good right now,” he said.
Stacie Givens is starting her fourth year as principal of Austinville Elementary and her 27th year in education.
Givens said the first day of classes is “the most exciting time of the school year. Just because the kids are so excited to come back. It’s just like a new beginning ... . The kids are excited, and we’re excited to see them.”
The Hollywood theme at Austinville Elementary this year, Givens said, is “Austinville: Where Stars are Born.” A red carpet was laid out leading to the school’s entrance.
“We have a Hollywood theme throughout the whole building,” Givens said. "The (students) are very excited about it.”
Heather Matthews, 46, teaches third grade and is going into her seventh year of teaching and third year at Austinville Elementary. She said she was super excited about the first day of school.
“Limitless possibilities,” Matthews said. "It’s just a lot of fun.”
Matthews said she was familiar with most of the students before class started Thursday.
“I met most of them at Meet the Teacher Night,” she said. “So, they’ve already connected a face with me and hopefully that makes them a little less scared to come; they like to see the smiles. It’s great when they’ve already seen me, and they’re not as scared to come in.”
Matthews said she has decorated her classroom in a way that she hopes will be cheerful.
“Mine’s kind of like rainbow colors — bright, happy,” she said. “It puts you in a good mood.”
Later in the day, Matthews said, her class would be reading the book “First Day Jitters.”
“We all come to school with certain feelings, and we try to tap into those,” she said. “I try to make sure they know that I’m here for them and this is a community, becomes a family. When we can kind of share how we’re all feeling then we all get on the same page and we start moving forward, learning the procedures, and become a little family by the end of the school year.”
Kameron Guster, 9, started fourth grade at Austinville Elementary on Thursday. He said he was happy “because I’m excited to move to a different grade.”
Kameron said he felt good about the first day of school “because I want to learn new stuff.” He said some of his friends were in his class and it made him feel “confident.”
Kameron’s mother, Debbie Guster, has three children, two of them school age. She said she was excited for Kameron on the first day back.
“He’s my last one so the more he grows up the more happy I am to get to that 12th grade,” she laughed.
However, Debbie Guster said she was anxious Thursday.
“I was always nervous for the first day of school so I’m just nervous for him,” she said. “I want him to have a good time and get to know everyone and just get along with everyone and just have a good time in school.”
Kathy Hill, 52, teaches third grade and is starting her 19th year of teaching and fourth year at Austinville Elementary.
“I miss these babies and I’m so excited to see them and to start a new year fresh,” Hill said. “It’s going to be a great year.”
Hill said she recognized the students who will be in her class.
“It’s a small school so we kind of get to know all the students,” she said.
Hill said Thursday’s class activities were all planned out.
“A lot of get-to-know-you and learn the procedures. Just get to know them better and for them to know me,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.