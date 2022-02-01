Student teams in the Decatur City Schools gifted program earned $1,400 and numerous awards for their schools at the statewide Alabama Regional Future City Competition over the weekend.
A total of 50 students competed on eight teams from Austin Junior High, Austin Middle and Decatur Middle. One team won third overall at the competition held in Auburn. Additionally the teams brought home awards for Energy Efficiency, Student’s Choice, Outstanding Use of Circular Economy, Best Use of Sustainable Infrastructure, Most Creative Use of City Planning, Best Use of Robotics or Unmanned Systems, Best Integrated Systems Solutions, and Outstanding Project Plan.
Future City is a national engineering competition which challenges middle school students to imagine, design and build cities 150 years in the future.
