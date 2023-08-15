Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas would remain in his position through June 2028 under a contract approved last month, and the Board of Education president performed an evaluation of Douglas that offered praise and suggestions for improvement.
Douglas’ new five-year contract began July 11 and includes a 2% pay increase from $221,133 annually to $225,556 annually. He has been Decatur's superintendent for six years. His first DCS contract approved in July 2017 was also for five years, with initial annual pay of $182,000.
Douglas’ evaluation was performed by DCS Board of Education President Michele Gray King and included 10 sections. The first section was “CEO for the school board, i.e., board relationship, administration of DCS policy, goals, strategic planning, delegate, etc.”
King said in the evaluation that she was very satisfied. She said a strategic plan was completed, DCS policy is followed, Douglas delegates well, and his relationship with the board is good. King mentioned "non-negotiables" that Douglas has communicated to DCS personnel.
“The non-negotiables are a list of things that must be followed,” King said in an email. “Dr. Douglas has given that list to the administrators and teachers which includes treating people right, bell-to-bell teaching, own the data, love all kids, etc.”
In the evaluation, King said Douglas holds the central office staff accountable.
“The non-negotiables seem to be followed in relation to student achievement, but I’m concerned about the ‘treating people right,’” she wrote. “Are you holding the principals accountable for following all of your non-negotiables and not just the ones that they can get by with?”
In an email, King said there was no particular incident that triggered her comments in the evaluation.
“I’m not saying that people are not being treated right, but the question still remains, are the principals treating people right and are they being held accountable,” she said. “Are the supervisors treating people right? Are the deputy superintendents treating people right? Are you, Dr. Douglas, treating people right?”
The second section was “Educational leadership of the schools. Informed and up to date with instruction, displays professionalism, a vision, etc.” King said in the evaluation that she is very satisfied with the overall educational leadership. She said the vision is being implemented with programs such as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), computer-aided design (CAD) and scholars bowl, among others.
“The approach to implementing various changes has been phenomenal and very professional; I have not witnessed unprofessionalism from you,” King said in the evaluation. “The main thing is to treat people the way you want to be treated; talk to people the way you want to be talked to.”
The third section was titled "Personnel management. Recruitment, evaluations, promotions, discipline, etc."
“Where I believe the recruitment has been great, I still don’t believe we do enough to retain those that we recruit, especially in the area of minorities and of the African American men,” King said in the evaluation.
Some do not warrant being retained, King said in the evaluation, however some are not given a “fair shake.”
“The fair shake simply means to evaluate the situation at hand and ensure that mentors are provided for new teachers and principals,” she said in an email.
In an email, King said there are new teachers and principals in the district that do not have a good understanding of DCS. She said supervisors and principals need to have conversations with their staff.
“When hiring and firing, make sure that the non-negotiables are being followed,” King said in the evaluation.
The fourth section was “Community relations. Attentive and sensitive to problems, opinions and recommendations. Approachable and available for parents, businesses, foundation, etc. Cooperative relationship with news media, etc.”
“The relationship with Decatur Youth Enrichment, DYS (Decatur Youth Services), the (Decatur City Schools) Foundation and other organizations is outstanding,” King said in the evaluation.
The fifth section was “Management of pupil personnel services. School counseling, homeless program, CAD, at risk, etc.”
“The approach to ensuring the safety of our students and staff as in hiring the security coordinator position is a positive,” King said in the evaluation. “However, I would like to see more being done to address the mental health and well-being of the students.”
In an email, King reiterated that mental health should be a top concern.
“Ensure that more emphasis is put on programs and counselors that are geared towards mental health,” she said. “Encourage principals and teachers to get to know their students and build relationships with them. One of the non-negotiables says, ‘love children.’”
The sixth section was “Communication and interpersonal skills.” King said in the evaluation that she is satisfied and has not witnessed any communication issues.
The seventh section was “Professional development and leadership. TIR (Teacher in Residence Program), New Teacher Academy, coaching, etc.”
“While we might provide professional training in the educational, curriculum area, as you implemented the new principal academy and continued with the New Teacher Academy, but there is still other work to be done,” King said in the evaluation. “We need to hold all employees accountable, especially the leaders and professional employees.”
King said in an email that she believes all employees are held accountable for their actions, but she wants to ensure that it continues. In the evaluation, she said ethics training needs to be provided. King said in an email that she does not feel DCS employees are lacking in ethics.
“However, I want to ensure that they don’t become lacking or lax,” she said. “I believe ethics training should be done yearly by every organization. In fact, yearly ethics training is a requirement in most organizations; we need to ensure that ethics training continues in DCS.”
The eighth section was “Technology management,” and King said in the evaluation that Douglas is doing an "awesome" job.
The ninth section was “Facilities management” and King said in the evaluation that she has been very pleased with the "phenomenal job" that has been done. She mentions Leon Sheffield looking much better than before and that an excellent job was done on facilities at Woodmeade Elementary School and Austin Middle School.
The 10th section was “Financial management” and King said in the evaluation that DCS has done well but it needs to continue to do well. She said the system needs to strive to maintain three months in reserve in its budget.
“With all of the various funding coming in from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds), we need to be extremely careful that we don’t overspend or spend money where we shouldn’t,” King said in the evaluation. “A lot of that funding will be cut off soon and we need to be ready! I would hate for us to have to cut cost later, especially in the classroom.”
King said before a BOE meeting recently what impresses her the most about Douglas is that he loves children.
“Every decision that he has made has been made with the children’s best interest in mind,” she said.
District 3 board member Doug Bachuss said Douglas has been successful as DCS’s superintendent in quite a few areas.
“Helping Decatur City Schools be successful in AP (Advanced Placement) scores, ACT (American College Test) attention, with new facilities and offerings that we’ve got for our students,” he said. “And when you have a national recognition such as Blue Ribbon Schools, national superintendent of the year, that carries a lot of weight.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes schools for their successes. Douglas received the 2023 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Superintendent Award in April.
“Four to five years ago Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence started a program to recognize superintendents who were being successful in the service they provided,” Bachuss said. “(Douglas) is just now one of four national superintendents of the year. To be one of the first four recognized across the country, that’s significant to me.”
Douglas on Monday said he is pleased with the evaluation he received and that he has spoken with each board member. He said he has no changes planned for this school year.
"Obviously, you can't be out in schools enough," Douglas said. "Just try to get out as much as possible."
Douglas said all indications from the board are that they are happy with his performance and the course DCS is on.
Under terms of the new contract, it would be extended automatically for one year on June 30, 2026, unless the board notifies him it does not plan to extend it. It would automatically be extended an additional year each following June 30 unless the board indicates otherwise.
