All Decatur City Schools students will participate in virtual learning on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday following fall break in order to prepare for flu season, Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Students are off from school on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 for fall break. Douglas said moving the entire district to virtual school for the remainder of the week will serve as a "trial run," in case the upcoming flu season exacerbates the COVID-19 pandemic and forces schools, or the entire district, to move to virtual instruction.
He said the district will use the virtual learning period as an opportunity to deep clean the schools. Teachers will still report to school as usual while students are learning virtually.
Decatur Morgan Hospital spokeswoman Noel Lovelace said last week the hospital has already admitted patients for the flu this fall, including a patient who had both the flu and COVID-19. She said the hospital is expecting "a heavy inpatient volume of flu this fall."
The hospital reported 21 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients today, including seven in intensive care and two on ventilators.
