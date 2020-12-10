Decatur City Schools' calendar for the 2021-22 school year includes an earlier than normal Aug. 5 start date to minimize academic backsliding and the district's first weeklong fall break.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said at Tuesday's board meeting where the calendar was approved that the earlier start date will create a shorter summer break to prevent “summer slide,” or loss of academic progress over the summer.
“The rationale for starting earlier was due to the COVID pandemic. We wanted a little bit shorter summer so we could get kids back in school,” Douglas said.
The district is still anticipating a high number of students enrolling in summer school this year, he said.
The first day of the 2020-21 school year was Aug. 12. For the 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 school years, the first days of school were Aug. 7, Aug. 15 and Aug. 9, respectively.
Jacqueline Horn, parent of a kindergartner at Chestnut Grove Elementary and a sixth grader at Austin Middle, said she likes the structure of next year’s calendar.
“I do not mind the shorter summer break because I do think that it prevents learning loss, but as parents that is our job, to keep our kids focused. There are so many programs that we can have our kids enrolled in,” Horn said.
Horn said her children use IXL, an online personalized learning program, throughout the school year. She said they will continue using IXL through summer break and breaks during the school year to prevent learning regression during their time off.
The earlier start to the school year will be accompanied by a full week off for fall break, which the district has not done before. Students will be off of school from Oct. 4 through Oct. 8.
“By starting earlier we also felt like we needed that full fall break,” Douglas said. “If we’re going to start earlier we definitely want to give them periodic breaks through the year.”
“(A longer fall break) also gives parents an opportunity to take the kids on vacation if they are able,” Horn said. “I like the short summer and longer breaks. It does not feel like a break when you get random days off, one here, one there.”
Board member Dwight Jett said he liked that students would receive a full week break in October, but he was concerned about the break falling the week before Columbus Day, which falls on Oct. 11 next year.
“So many of our parents are off on that day, so it’s like we’ve got a whole week where kids are out of school and parents are working, and we’ve got one day some parents are off now that kids are back in school,” Jett said.
Kera Vest, parent of a third grader and fourth grader at Austinville Elementary, said while a full week off for fall break could make it hard for some parents to find childcare, starting school on Aug. 5 means parents will be able to stop paying for summer child care a week sooner.
Douglas said the reason for scheduling the break the week before Columbus Day was to have exactly nine weeks of school completed before the break. He said the earlier start to the school year resulted in the end of the nine-week period falling before Columbus Day.
“Next year when we look at coming back to maybe a week later start, (fall break is) going to end up falling right on Columbus Day,” Douglas said.
The district continued to build four school days into its calendar to allow school closures for inclement weather without needing to add make-up days at the end of the year.
“With this calendar, based on our amount of instructional minutes, if we did have weather days we would have four days that are kind of built-in, and would not have make-ups, and (we would) still be able to meet the requirements of 1,080 hours,” Douglas said. “This year has trained us to where if we needed to declare it a virtual day, we can still declare a virtual day.”
Douglas said students would likely still get at least a few snow days before inclement weather would result in virtual learning.
“Part of being a kid is, you enjoy the snow day, so I don’t want anybody to think first time it snows, I’m going to declare a virtual day and everybody’s going to miss out on playing in the snow,” Douglas said. “But, if we had (an) extended period of weather, (we) could service our school virtually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.