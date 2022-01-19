The Decatur City school board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to mandate masks for students and staff when the system returns to in-person instruction Monday.
The mandate will continue through Feb. 8.
The recommendation from Superintendent Michael Douglas came after almost 1,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in students and staff on Thursday, prompting the system to switch to virtual instruction.
“From my standpoint, I believe that the masks help,” said board President Michele Gray King. “If you go back and look at the history from when we wore masks to where we are at now, I really do believe that the masks have helped.”
Board members Jason Palmer and Dwight Jett voted against the mask requirement. Board members Doug Bachuss and Peggy Baggett joined King in voting for Douglas' recommendation.
“There are school systems that have used masks and there are those that didn’t, and the results have been about the same,” Jett said. “Personally, I don’t see where the positive is there. I can’t support wearing masks. I don’t think it makes a difference.”
The school system mandated masks earlier in the school year, from Aug. 14 to Nov. 1, as a result of increasing in-school transmission.
Douglas said that as of Tuesday, there were 610 students and 146 staff in quarantine or isolation. He said the numbers are higher now than they were when the mask requirement was imposed in August.
“Cases were slowing down (during the mandate) and then we took the masks off,” Douglas said.
No masks were required as students and staff returned from the Christmas break, and Douglas said it's possible they should have been required then.
“I just think right now it’s running like wildfire,” Douglas said. “My thing is, if it’s bad enough to where we have to go virtual, then we need to put the masks back on.”
Jett said he did not believe that masking was effective when it was mandated earlier in the year.
“I’m not anti-mask. I just believe parents should have a choice,” Jett said.
Hartselle City Schools on Tuesday decided to extend virtual instruction through Friday, with in-person classes resuming Monday.
Athens City Schools announced Tuesday that it would be virtual through this week. At Limestone County Schools, Sugar Creek Elementary, Tanner Elementary, and Tanner High School are virtual this week.
Lawrence County Schools are also virtual this week.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has encouraged masking in schools since the pandemic began, and has pushed harder for universal masking as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused a rapid escalation in cases and hospitalizations.
As of Friday there were 16,035 cases reported to ADPH in schools statewide, with four of the 143 districts not reporting. That was up from 2,940 cases the week before.
