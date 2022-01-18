A split Decatur City Schools board this afternoon voted to require students and staff to wear masks when in-person classes resume Monday.
The board voted 3-2 to require masks when students return. The mask mandate will continue through Feb. 8. DCS classes have been virtual since Friday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has recommended universal masking in schools throughout the pandemic, but has pushed that message in recent weeks as a surge in infections driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has increased hospitalizations.
Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
