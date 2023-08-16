Starting with the new school year, Decatur City Schools students who attend secondary schools now must enter the buildings by going through a weapon detection system that school officials said will deter people from attempting to bring guns into schools.
The weapon detection system is called Opengate. Elizabeth Gentle, Decatur City Schools director of communications, narrated a tutorial video about the new system.
“The walk-through system automatically screens people with backpacks, purses and bags to detect mainly guns and other items that might cause mass casualty,” she said in the video.
Dwight Satterfield, DCS deputy superintendent of operations and safety, said they started discussing getting a weapon detection system in the spring.
“It’s a different technology than a traditional metal detector. We can change settings and make it a metal detector, but this is what we call a weapons detector that’s designed strictly to pick up weapons of mass destruction, i.e., a gun,” he said. “It is precautionary, but we did have a situation last year where a student had a gun.”
On Feb. 15, administrators at Austin Junior High School received a report that a student in the school had a gun.
A statement from DCS at the time said the student was in possession of a 9mm Glock and “there was no direct threat reported” other than the gun being in the student’s possession. Decatur police said at the time that the student was charged with certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and taken to the juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia.
“I hate we have to have it, but I think it’s part of society today,” Satterfield said. “I went to two Trash Panda games this year; they have them there and (they) seemed to work fine. You have them at New York Broadway plays, you have them at Disney.”
Satterfield said he believes having the systems in place will please parents.
“I feel like our parents appreciate the extra measure of security,” he said. "Nobody wants it, but I feel like they appreciate the extra measure. It doesn't mean anything’s foolproof; there’s still ways to defeat systems but it is in place as a deterrent.”
The systems are set up at Austin and Decatur high schools, Austin Junior High, Austin and Decatur middle schools and the Center for Alternative Placement. Gentle said in the video that the system consists of two towers that sit approximately 34 to 36 inches apart. She said the system can be plugged into an outlet or it can run off batteries, making the units portable.
“Each post has acoustic and optical signals on the top that provide an alarm if the system detects a threat or an issue as the student walks through,” Gentle said in the video. “Unlike a traditional metal detector, the new Opengate allows hundreds of students to move through quickly.”
Satterfield said Opengate was chosen because it works better for crowds than a conventional metal detector.
“It’s the best system available to allow large volumes of people through quickly because it has a different technology that allows people to come in without really having to remove their car keys and cellphones,” he said.
Unlike traditional metal detectors, there are everyday items that will not set off the alarm, Gentle said in the video.
“Belts, cellphones, chargers, keys, sunglasses and large metal cups like Stanley and Yeti will not set off the alarm,” Gentle said.
However, there are items that cannot go through the towers. Chromebooks must be removed from the students’ backpacks as they can set off the alarm.
“Students can either hold their Chromebooks above their heads as they walk through or pass them around to a staff member stationed at the detectors,” Gentle said. “Students will receive the Chromebook once they clear the detection system.”
Large three-ring binders with a metal spine will set off the alarm and must also be taken out of students’ backpacks.
“The big three-ring binders will set it off because it gives it a reading like a Bowie knife,” Satterfield said. “It’s fine with a half-inch three-ring binder or 1-inch binder — that’s why three-ring binders were not on the supply list — but if you get a multiple of those it does give us a reading.”
Gentle said some band instruments in their cases must be checked as students enter Opengate because the metal’s density could set off the alarm.
Satterfield said additional staff were hired through an outside agency to monitor the systems, and DCS staff also assist.
“Each building will have additional staff including trained security personnel to operate each school’s designated number of units,” Gentle said.
Along with the weapons detection system, DCS has purchased handheld wands so bags and students can be checked individually when students set off the alarm.
Satterfield said the main problem with Opengate on the first day of school Aug. 3 was binders with metal spines.
“First day with the binders we had some error signals. … We tried to educate and work with our students,” he said. “(The first day) was learning but overall positive. Other than kids having to take their Chromebook out that they had forgotten to do that … but (we're) overall pleased; each day will hopefully get a little better.”
Satterfield said Opengate has been used in some facilities since June.
“We started in summer school,” he said. "We’ve had it for open houses, so people have had a chance to walk through it and learn a little bit.”
Satterfield said Opengate is not foolproof, but it is an extra layer of security and in place to be a deterrent.
“I think it’s sad that we have to do this, but if these systems are in play at things like Trash Pandas and (University of) Alabama and Auburn (University) and Disney to protect the athletes and students and the public, it’s good enough for our students and staff,” he said.
