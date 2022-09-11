Decatur may be close to settling with two landowners in the lawsuits over the Alabama 20 overpass rights of way acquisition while the third landowner said he will continue litigation over the property’s value and the city’s plans for the project.
At the request of City Attorney Herman Marks, the Decatur City Council voted last week to increase the amount allocated to rights-of-way legal expenses by $150,000. Marks said this money could be used to help in settlements in two of the three cases pending in Limestone County Circuit Court.
“This allows us to have some flexibility on upgrading some of our offers as far as purchases,” Marks said. “Our attorney (Shane Black, of Athens) advises us to have this money available so we can move forward.”
Despite the legal issues, the city is moving forward with the overpass at Alabama 20 in Limestone County just west of Interstates 65 and 565. The project is funded in large part by a $14.2 million federal BUILD grant.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Friday that Rogers Group has completed about 65% of the overpass project.
Prewitt said construction is on budget for $18.1 million. The city has to pay any expense over the grant amount, including legal costs, engineering and design.
The city purchased one of four parcels for the overpass’s rights of way, and initiated condemnation proceedings for the other three.
The disputes over the value of the three properties, all located on the north side of Alabama 20, are now in Limestone County Circuit Court. Two of the three landowners also filed a lawsuit against Decatur in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.
An appraisal commission appointed by Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof in the eminent domain case concluded the city’s offer for three properties as rights of way for the overpass, designed with the goal of spurring development of land north and south of the highway, was more than $1.92 million below the land's value.
The city and the three landowners appealed the appraisal commission's determination to Circuit Court.
Marks said the city is close to settling the Circuit Court cases with the Fennel-Noble Limited Partnership, which owns 1.39 acres in the right of way, and RaceTrac Petroleum, which owns 2.33 acres.
The commission valued the Fennel-Noble property at $500,000. The city had offered $326,140. The commission appraised RaceTrac Petroleum’s property at $600,000 while the city’s initial offer was $319,764.
The third and most contentious case is with the Garrett Family Trust, and settlement appears unlikely. The city is taking 24.53 acres of the trust’s 200 acres on the northeast corner of the intersection of Alabama 20 and Bibb-Garrett Road.
The appraisal commission valued the property at $2.5 million, a $1.47 million increase over the city’s offer, but Garrett trustees John Eyster Jr. and Lawrence Weaver believe the land is worth close to $10 million.
Eyster said recently that the city's offer was too low for the land, and also that the project will cause "a huge reduction in value” for the Garrett trust's remaining 175 acres.
“They took away our direct access from Highway 20,” Eyster said.
Eyster said the city raised its offer from $1.03 million to $1.72 million, which he called a non-starter.
“We’re going to roll the dice because we think a jury will see our side,” Eyster said.
Only the Garrett trust objected to the city's right to condemn its property. However, Circuit Court Judge Chad Wise ruled against this objection and said the condemnation could move forward, with only the price to be paid left unresolved.
Wise has not set a trial date in the condemnation cases, but a scheduling hearing is set for Jan. 31.
“The hope is there will be a resolution of the federal lawsuit prior to the compensatory trial in Limestone County,” Eyster said of the delay.
Federal lawsuit
Three property owners on the north side of Alabama 20 sued the city in federal court. The Garrett Family Trust and Fennel-Noble Trust, both of which had land condemned for the overpass project, are plaintiffs, as is the Fennel-Speake Family Limited Partnership. Fennel-Speake owns 161 acres on the north side of Alabama 20, west of Bibb-Garrett Road.
The lawsuit asks the court to halt construction of the project until environmental studies are conducted.
The court has made no substantive orders in the federal case, which was filed in February 2020, and no hearing dates are scheduled.
Eyster said the result could be costly for the city of Decatur if the judge rules for the plaintiffs.
“The city could be on the hook for the $14.2 million (it received from the BUILD grant),” Eyster said.
The federal lawsuit argues that the city in 2018 grabbed an outdated 2014 design for an overpass when it became aware that the BUILD grant was available.
The overpass project was originally meant for the Sweetwater development anchored by a Bass Pro Shops at the southwest corner of Interstate 65 and Alabama 20, but the development collapsed soon after the overpass project was designed.
A full environmental assessment and environmental impact statement were not required after the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration issued a “categorical exclusion,” determining the project would have no significant impact on the environment.
A revised 2018 plan made some changes to the earlier plan but left the overpass design essentially the same. ALDOT and the Highway Administration, relying in part on the city’s 2014 documentation, once again determined an environmental assessment and environmental impact statement were not required.
The federal lawsuit argues that these environmental studies are required by the National Environmental Policy Act, and that the court should block further construction until the studies are completed.
While complaining that the Sweetwater design, and therefore the current design, was intended primarily to spur development on the south side of Alabama 20 and actually harms development potential on the north side, the federal lawsuit’s focus is on environmental laws.
Last week, the plaintiffs filed a document in court attaching an Aug. 7 Decatur Daily article and a Facebook post by Councilman Carlton McMasters, both addressing the possibility of a second Alabama 20 overpass a mile west of the one now under construction. The plaintiffs argued the court should consider the information because it confirms one of their main claims.
The plaintiffs cited case law that agencies, such as the Federal Highway Administration, “may not engage in segmentation, which involves an attempt to circumvent (environmental assessment and impact studies) by breaking up one project into smaller projects and not studying the overall impacts of the single overall project.”
The plaintiffs have consistently argued that the current overpass design is a small part of the city’s overall plan for Alabama 20, and that the overall plan must be included in determining whether environmental assessment and impact studies are needed.
In its application for the federal BUILD grant, the city referenced future plans to widen Alabama 20 and to add service roads to both sides of Alabama 20, plans that the plaintiffs in the federal suit said would directly impact Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and should have been considered in determining whether environmental assessment and impact studies were necessary. A portion of the refuge lies north of the river and south of Alabama 20, and a narrow portion abuts Alabama 20.
The possibility of a second overpass should also have been considered before a determination was made to waive the requirement for the environmental studies, they argued last week.
