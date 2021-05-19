A Decatur company has won a $17.4 million contract to make all-aluminum pallets for military cargo planes.
Wolverine Tube Inc. was among five competitors for the Air Force contract, according to a list of Pentagon contracts approved Tuesday.
The pallets were designed to replace those made with aluminum glued to a balsa wood core, according to the Defense Logistics Agency.
The work in Decatur is expected to be completed Nov. 18, 2022.
